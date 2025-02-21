Oil Price Eases After Report Of Rising US Crude Inventories

Share

Oil prices edged lower yesterday after an industry report showing a build in US crude stockpiles weighed on sentiment, falling back from gains made in the previous session on worries over supply disruptions in Russia.

Brent futures were down 17 cents at $75.87 a barrel by 0600 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 30 cents to $71.95. The March contract expires yesterday and the more active April contract eased 22 cents to $71.88.

Oil prices, which held near a one-week high on Wednesday, were on track to snap a three-session winning streak yesterday, reports Reuters.

US crude stocks rose by 3.34 million barrels last week, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures, on Wednesday.

Official oil inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) were due yesterday. Both reports were delayed a day by a US holiday on Monday

