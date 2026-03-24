Oil Price Crashes To $96 A Barrel Over Trump’s Ceasefire

The price of Brent, the international benchmark, yesterday crashed more than 14 per cent to trade at $96.00 per barrel during early day trading breaking below the $100 mark for the first time since 11 March.

The fall was attributed to a cease fire comment over Iran by the United States (US) President, Donald Trump. Brent crude prices had risen sharply by more than 60% since the beginning of the Middle East crisis on February 28, 2026 with a large-scale joint US-Israeli offensive targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, missile bases and senior leadership.

While US had dupped its strikes as “Operation Epic Fury,” Israel ter med its strikes as “Operation Roaring Lion.” At some point in the ongoing strikes by United States and Israel against Iran, Brent traded around $119 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, also yesterday fell by more than 14 per cent to trade at $84.37 a barrel.