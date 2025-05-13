Oil Price Crash: Improved Production’ll Save Fg’s N54.99trn Budget – IPMAN

Share

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged the Federal Government and other related agencies to improve the country’s crude oil production in order to earn more foreign exchange.

IPMAN National Public Secretary, Chinedu Ukadike, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, also said such would help to shore up government’s revenue to mitigate its loss from falling oil prices at the global market.

Noting that falling oil prices at the international level threatens FG’s 2025 N54.99 trillion budget, he stated that with improved crude oil supply to the global market, Nigeria would earn more revenue to prosecute the budget.

President Bola Tinubu had signed into law the budget of N54.99 trillion with the aims to drive economic recovery, stability, and growth, with significant investments in critical sectors.

The budget has an oil price benchmark of $75 per barrel and daily production of 2.06 million barrels. But oil prices currently hover around $60 per barrel and the country has been unable to meet its quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to OPEC, Nigeria’s oil output plunged to 1.401mbpd in March which is lowest in 2025, using direct communication.

This is a decline of 64,000barrel per day when compared to 1.465mbpd in February. OPEC’s direct communication Oil Monthly Output Report also showed that Nigeria’s output in January was 1.539mbpd.

The current oil price and the production of the country for the past three months have fallen short of Federal Government’s 2025 budget benchmark. It is projected that FG may lose about N19.6 trillion in projected oil revenue if these current trends continue through the year.

The revenue shortfall becomes compounded considering that the exchange rate has weakened to around N1,600/$, as against the N1,500/$ assumption used in the budget benchmark.

Experts have projected that with the negative developments, the fiscal deficit could skyrocket from the planned N13 trillion to as much as N30.79 trillion.

Tinubu had recently reconstituted the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited board, removing the Chairman, Chief Pius Akinyelure and the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, and all other board members appointed with them in November 2023.

He also replaced them with a new 11-man board led by Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the GCEO and Ahmadu Musa Kida as non-executive chairman. Tinubu also handed out an immediate action plan to the new board: to conduct a strategic portfolio review of NNPCoperated and Joint Venture Assets to ensure alignment with value maximisation objectives.

According to Ukadike, though the FG is making efforts to ramp up Nigeria’s crude oil production, it should also ensure that the non-oil sector is energised to earn more foreign exchange for the nation.

He noted that there was a great potential in the non-oil sector, such as the agricultural sector and the creative industry. He stated that when the non-oil sector is energised, harnessed and maximised, Nigeria would earn more revenue to assist the government in development.

Ukadike said: “At international level, there are a lot of changes of policies of government within this little change in power in the United States and some of these wars that are going on in Ukraine and Russia and the Israeli wars in the Middle East.

All these are oil producing countries. “International policies definitely affect the consumption and importation of crude oil in the international market in terms of OPEC issues.

So, the Trump policy of selling American crude oil has also dwindled the price of crude oil in the international market. So that is another strong policy, executive order, that has made crude oil in the international market fall from almost $89 million per barrel to close to $60 per barrel.

And it is still going down. The optimum price that was benchmarked by Trump is that he will ensure that crude oil will be $50 per barrel. We are hopeful and are looking at that, although it will affect Nigeria’s economy.

