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March 14, 2026
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…Oil Price Climbs Above $100pb

...Oil Price Climbs Above $100pb

Oil Shipments Disruption May Raise Prices – Report

The price of Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, yesterday rose by 0.96% to trade at $101.42 per barrel after trading as low as $97.60 on Thursday night.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the United States benchmark, also rose to trade at $96.30. The rise in crude oil prices occurred as the Iran war moves toward its third week, with oil tanker traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz still effectively at a standstill.

Also the temporary U.S. removal of sanctions on Russian tankers at sea failed to calm concerns over prolonged disruptions to the flow of crude through the Strait of Hormuz.

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President of Strategic Energy & Economic Research, Michael Lynch, said: “By allowing the Russians to sell some of their oil on the water, the U.S. alleviates the loss of supply” from the closure of one of the world’s most important crude-oil maritime choke-points.”

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