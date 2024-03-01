Oil Palm Stakeholders Trained on Dispute Resolution Mechanism

Foremost Development Services (FDC), a development and sustainability firm, which doubles as the intermediary consultant for the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) in the nation’s agro-allied sector, has successfully completed the second leg of the capacity building exercise on RSPO’s dispute resolution mechanism for stakeholders in the oil palm value chain in the south-south geopolitical zone.

The community outreach and engagement programme, which was held in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, had in attendance oil palm stakeholders from states such as Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, among others. Introducing the participants to the subject of the day, Afolabi Fatai, managing consultant and chief executive officer, FDS, said the community outreach programme was designed by RSPO to serve as an interface between the communities and oil palm stakeholders.

He said: “The community outreach programme was designed by RSPO as an interface between the communities and oil palm stakeholders for the communities to know what RSPO stands for and the interest of RSPO in making sustainable oil palm the norm the world over.” He added that since oil palm is produced mostly by smallholder farmers, the landscape had witnessed the arrival of large-scale oil palm plantations in Nigeria through investments made by companies producing hundreds of tons of crude palm oil across several hectares of land.

According to him, the first module exposed the stakeholders to the principles of RSPO while the just concluded second module focused on grievance and dispute resolution as to pave the way for mutual understanding among all the stakeholders including the smallholder farmers, communities and owners of big plantations.