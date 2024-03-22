Oil Palm Giant, Presco, Returns To Nigeria Under New Ownership

Presco Plc has announced a switched ownership from longtime investor, Siat N.V, based in Brussels, Belgium, which had held on to the company’s majority control for well over three decades until the start of this month. Fimave N.V., holder of 86.7 percent of the total issued shares of Siat, which owned a 60 per cent interest in Presco, consummated a deal shifting that stake to Oak and Saffron Limited, the oil palm processor said in a regulatory note.

Checks with Corporate Affairs Commission show that Oak and Saffron, is backed by Rasheed Sarumi, founder, owner, and Managing Director of Saro Africa International, an agribusiness group whose subsidiaries include Gossy Warm Springs, Saro Agrosciences, Saro Oil Palms, and Saro Lifecare. Oak and Saffron is “established for oil palm, rubber, and horticulture businesses” and “intends to keep Presco Plc listed on the NGX,” Presco stated in the document. Yet, the company has little or no online presence, and no website.

The document said the transaction was “strategic” for Oak and Saffron, especially “its long-term commitment to developing the oil palm and rubber industries in West Africa and the horticulture industry in China, Belgium, and the United States.” The takeover transfers the control of approximately 50,000 hectares of currently cultivated oil palms on a plantation able to produce 100,000 metric tons of palm kernel oil, crude palm oil, and natural rubber in thousands of metric tons every year to the new investor.

Benin City-based Presco is the country’s biggest fully integrated agro-industrial palm processor, GCR Ratings says. In addition to six oil palm plantations, there are a palm kernel crushing plant, palm oil milling facilities, and vegetable oil refining & fractionation plants. Siat has been operating in Nigeria since 1991, when it bought the government owned Obaretin Estate, then comprising 2,700 hectares of cultivated area.

Last March, it was fingered in a report by Journalism Fund Europe for polluting the groundwater of its host community in Rivers State, where the company acquired the assets of Risonpalm, a smaller rival owned by the state.