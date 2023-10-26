Oil Mining Dispute: Mobil Withdraws Suit Against NMDPRA

Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited has withdrawn a suit filed at a Federal High Court in Abuja against the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in respect of a dispute over its operations in Oil Mining Leases 67, 68, 70 and 104.

The withdrawal of the suit is coming on the heels of the presidential policy directive that strengthened the power of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to approve and regulate integrated upstream operations.

Mobil’s lawyer, Ituah Imhanze, informed Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja of the oil company’s motion to discontinue the suit.

Imhanze said the motion was filed on October 23 and served on NMDPRA, the sole defendant in the matter.

“We have an application dated and filed on October 23. It is for my lord to discontinue the suit,” he said.

Justice Ekwo, who reminded Imhanze that the matter was fixed for judgment, asked NMDPRA’s lawyer, A.V. Etuwewe (SAN) for his opinion on the application.

Etuwewe said though he did not oppose the application to withdraw the suit, he would be praying the court to dismiss it, rather than striking it out.

Citing previous cases to back his arguments, silk argued that the matter was fixed for judgment and that he was only served with the application on Monday, “We urge my lord to dismiss this suit and award very, very high cost,” he said.

Responding, Imhanze argued that he would not concede to any cost because as a minister in the temple of justice, he had the duty to bring whatever happens in the course of a case to the notice of the court.

The lawyer hinged his argument on the recently released presidential policy directives which touched on the substance of the suit.

After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Ekwo dismissed the suit and declined to award the cost against Mobil.

“Rather than award any cost, I will ask parties to go and remain in peace,” he said.

The suit instituted by Mobil vide an originating summons dated June 16 but filed on June 19, sought the determination of which regulator had the authority to designate and approve its operations as integrated operations under the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The suit was triggered by the NMDPRA’s challenge of the NUPRC’s approval of Mobil’s operations as integrated upstream operations.

It would be recalled that the Policy Directives on the Delineation of Regulatory Oversight between the NUPRC and NMDPRA Notice, 2023 (“the Presidential Policy Directives”) in Vol. 110 No. 158 of the Official Gazette, was recently gazetted.

President Bola Tinubu had, on August 7, issued the policy directives as part of the efforts to tackle challenges and facilitate a conducive operating and investment environment in the sector.