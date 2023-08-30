Oil Marketers Threaten To Sue NNPCL Over Failure To Supply Products

The Petroleum marketers have threatened to sue the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) over the alleged refusal to supply them products eight months after payment.

The marketers, under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mosinmi Depot accused the NNPCL of refusing to supply its members petroleum products eight months after payment had been made.

IPMAN also accused the NNPCL of diverting the money deposited for petroleum products supplies by its members to run it’s retailing Mega Stations across the South West states.

Speaking to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday, IPMAN Mosinmi Depot chairman, Femi Adelaja said it was disheartening for the management of NNPCL, Mosinmi Depot to exhibit “the traits of a fraudulent organization by deliberately refusing to make supplies available to his members, whose businesses have been surviving on bank loans”.

The marketers lamented that they sourced the money that they paid the NNPCL from bank loans and would need to pay bank interest on such loans.

The association threatened to drag the Corporation to court by September should NNPCL continue to deny its members supplies of the petroleum products earlier paid for through the Lagos DPO since November 2022 and January 2023 when they were due for supplies.

Adelaja explained that each IPMAN member, who applied for supplies of petroleum products has had to pay the adjustable sum of N25 million per supply of 45,000 liters since June when NNPCL directed them to do so, but to date, were yet to receive any product from the corporation.

“Each IPMAN member had paid the initial sum of N7, 740, 000: 00 million for the usual supply of a 45,000-litre truck. But after the removal of the subsidy in June 2023, NNPCL increased the money to N25m per truck and we were asked to balance up. We have complied and each member paid N25m which we all paid through the Lagos D.P.O.”.

“We were, however, surprised to see that NNPCL would not give us any supply. Rather, the corporation has been busy using our deposits to run business for their various Mega Stations. They have refused to acknowledge that our businesses have been surviving on bank loans, which would charge interest on whatever amount released to each IPMAN member”.

“So, what we are now saying is that we will be left with no other alternative than to drag NNPCL before the court if by September the corporation is still not making any supply to our members”.

Adelaja also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as other relevant anti-graft agencies to quickly wade into the matter before NNPCL succeeded at chasing his members out of business.