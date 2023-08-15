Oil Marketers Hint On Shutdown As Diesel Prices Hit N950 Per Litre

The Oil marketers have disclosed that the recent imposition of a 7.5% value-added tax on automotive gas oil (AGO), often known as diesel, and the ongoing foreign exchange crisis in Nigeria had increased the price of the commodity to between N900 and N950/litre in numerous states.

Following the development, some local firms while reacting on Tuesday said it could result in the closure of some factories and the loss of jobs.

The marketers claimed that their difficulty to obtain US dollars was preventing them from importing diesel during a press briefing held in Abuja under the auspices of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA).

According to its National President, Benneth Korie, the cost of diesel was around N650/litre before the Federal Government introduced a 7.5 per cent VAT on the commodity.

It would be recalled that on June 20, 2023, the Federal Government had started implementing the payment of the 7.5% VAT on diesel.

READ ALSO:

This had been confirmed in Abuja by representatives of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigerian Customs Service, who also emphasized that the VAT Modification Order 2021 did not exclude AGO from paying VAT.

The NOGASA president stated, “Diesel price is now approaching N900 to N950/litre depending on where you are buying it from.” during the press conference on Monday. Diesel was roughly N650/litre before the FIRS implemented VAT on it.

“This price increase is also due to the scarcity of dollars. The government has to intervene in this dollar situation. All bank CEOs, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and others must meet to address this dollar issue. The way it is going, it will destroy a lot of things for us if it is not controlled.”

Korie also called on President Bola Tinubu to get Nigeria’s refineries working. He said the pressure by marketers and other importers on dollars would reduce when Nigeria’s refineries start to pump out refined products.

“Our refineries were built by human beings and can be fixed by human beings. I believe Nigerian engineers can fix these refineries, instead of us depending on imports. This is not sustainable.

“We are pilling pressure on the very limited dollars in the country by importing petroleum products and other commodities. But once our refineries start working, this pressure will drastically reduce. The government has to fix our refineries,” he stated.

The NOGASA president also decried the state of Nigerian roads, as he gave an instance with the Port Harcourt-Warri road, stressing that about 500 tankers were currently trapped on that road due to its abysmal nature.

“For two weeks now our tankers have been on that road; you can’t cross it. Our roads are bad, our trucks are trapped on the Warri-Abuja road for two weeks, our drivers are kidnapped, and killed, while others suffer.

“Some of the roads are blocked. If the government does not fix those roads, then petroleum products will stop coming to Abuja and other locations across the country,” Korie stated.