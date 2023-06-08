New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oil Marketers Back…

Oil Marketers Back Tinubu On Fuel Subsidy Removal, Single Exchange Rate

Vinkmag ad

Major oil marketers in the country have expressed their support for President Bola Tinubu on his decisions to remove the fuel subsidy and maintain a single exchange rate in the country. This came as the body resolved to support the government’s palliative plans with between 50-100 commercial buses in the interim to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on the people.

These were disclosed by the Chairman of Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN), Winifred Akpani, who led the group on a courtesy visit to the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday. Akpani said that the association has been consistent in its clamour for a free market with subsidy removal which successive administrations could not do because of lack of courage and political will.

Akpani, who disclosed that they made some suggestions to the President, noted that the removal of fuel subsidy and government policy of conversion of vehicles to use Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in place of petrol would attract more investments in the gas sector and create more jobs.

On support to government palliative plans, the DAPMAN boss said: “We all collectively agreed that we’re going to work at providing real mass transit buses, the ones that run on CNG, which is a compressed natural gas and diesel. Interchangeably, and hopefully we’re going to start with about 50 to 100. And that is in the very, short term. And these are locally produced.

So you see that we’re also providing jobs. A lot more jobs because we’re using local assembly plants, we are not importing these. That is less pressure on our foreign exchange, and that’s more jobs for Nigerians.” She said the President was pleased to hear the association’s resolve to support the government in providing relief for the people, adding that Tinubu demonstrated

Read Previous

Equities Market Closes In Red Amid Renewed Sell-off
Read Next

U.S. Stocks Wobble Amid New Economic Warnings

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023