Oil Marketers Back Tinubu On Fuel Subsidy Removal, Single Exchange Rate

Major oil marketers in the country have expressed their support for President Bola Tinubu on his decisions to remove the fuel subsidy and maintain a single exchange rate in the country. This came as the body resolved to support the government’s palliative plans with between 50-100 commercial buses in the interim to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on the people.

These were disclosed by the Chairman of Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN), Winifred Akpani, who led the group on a courtesy visit to the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday. Akpani said that the association has been consistent in its clamour for a free market with subsidy removal which successive administrations could not do because of lack of courage and political will.

Akpani, who disclosed that they made some suggestions to the President, noted that the removal of fuel subsidy and government policy of conversion of vehicles to use Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in place of petrol would attract more investments in the gas sector and create more jobs.

On support to government palliative plans, the DAPMAN boss said: “We all collectively agreed that we’re going to work at providing real mass transit buses, the ones that run on CNG, which is a compressed natural gas and diesel. Interchangeably, and hopefully we’re going to start with about 50 to 100. And that is in the very, short term. And these are locally produced.

So you see that we’re also providing jobs. A lot more jobs because we’re using local assembly plants, we are not importing these. That is less pressure on our foreign exchange, and that’s more jobs for Nigerians.” She said the President was pleased to hear the association’s resolve to support the government in providing relief for the people, adding that Tinubu demonstrated