Oil Import: ‘Over $20bn In Downstream Infrastructure Investment Needed’

The African Energy Chamber (AEC)has disclosed that over $20 billion in downstream infrastructure investment is needed by 2050 to handle imports and distribution segments in the African continent.

Specifically, the AEC pointed out that flagship projects like Nigeria’s Dangote refinery were vital but insufficient on their own, and the smaller initiatives being seen in Angola and Uganda won’t bridge the gap.

With this, the AEC declared that multifaceted issue will require proactive planning in the continent’s oil and gas sector. The Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, described Africa’s energy future as one of tremendous growth.

He added that to ensure that this future will be prosperous and support the growing needs of all Africans, policymakers, investors, and international partners must prioritize efficient trading, local refining, and a transition to fuels like LPG to maximize value for the continent’s 2.4 billion people by mid-century.

Speaking on the barriers and pathways forward, Ayuk stated: “The modest projections in our report can be attributed to persistent policy and infrastructure hurdles. Regulatory frameworks, consumer financing plans, and distribution networks in rural and low-income areas would all need development.

Without targeted investments, demand will remain suppressed. “The upside potential is significant, however. Countries like Kenya, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire demonstrate that, with supportive policies, LPG adoption can accelerate.

As our report suggests, if the latent demand for LPG was unleashed, projected consumption in 2050 could more than double from current forecasts.” On the continent’s LPG sector, Ayuk explained: “Amid rising demand for refined products, LPG as a cooking fuel is the standout opportunity for cleaner energy.

I identifies LPG as the most abundant and practical alternative to traditional biomass and coal for African households as it offers health and environmental benefits as well as a means of reducing emissions.

“Today, over 900 million Africans lack access to clean cooking solutions, relying on wood, dung, coal, or paraffin — fuels that cause toxic indoor pollution, deforestation, and high greenhouse gas emissions.

The switch to LPG would reduce particulate matter by 98 per cent and save 1.2 million hectares of forest annually (a quarter of global deforestation).

“More importantly, this would also reduce the number of deaths and the prevalence of the devastating health conditions that these particulates cause. He added, “The conversion to LPG cooking would also cut black carbon emissions by 117 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent each year.

Overall, CO2 reductions could reach 279 million tonnes per year, an amount comparable to the total emissions of mid-sized nations like Taiwan or Malaysia.

“Despite these advantages, LPG use remains low at under 20 million tonnes per year. Our report, based on S&P Global Commodity Insights data as of June 2025, predicts only modest growth, with Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, and others contributing to a slight rise as we head toward 2050.”

While accessing the potential of the continent’s energy sector, Ayuk explained that beyond road transport, demand will be propelled by the extractive industries.

Investments in critical minerals that support energy transition (e.g., lithium, cobalt, and nickel) are accelerating in mineral-rich Central and Southern Africa. Much of the growth in demand for diesel/gasoil will come from countries like Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Development in the Copperbelt region between Zambia and the DRC, with initiatives like the Lobito Corridor project, will intensify diesel needs for mining operations and power generation.