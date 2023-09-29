Oil Hits $97 per Barrel, Highest Since Nov 2022

The price of Brent crude surged to $97.24 per barrel as at 5:00 AM (GMT+1) yesterday reaching its peak since November 2022. The price increase was caused by an upswing in demand and a noticeable reduction in the crude oil supply.

Also, the impact of the oil cut by Saudi Arabia and Russia increased the surge, as they had previously announced oil production cuts scheduled to persist until the end of 2023, with monthly reviews to assess the situation.

Market analysts anticipate a thorough evaluation of market dynamics and a potential reconsideration of supply levels and prices by the producers as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets on October 4.

Reuters quoted a Senior Portfolio Manager at 8Vant- Edge in Singapore, Stefano Grasso, as having emphasized that the oil market is rapidly releasing the profound impact of the OPEC+ cuts declared during the summer on the availability of crude.

He said: “Stocks are drawing while demand keeps growing. We are still far away from a price level causing demand destruction.” Analysts also projected the possibility of crude oil prices skyrocketing to and above $100 per barrel mark.

They, however, opined that the surge may not be sustained over an extended period. According to them, if prices do breach the $100 per barrel milestone, it could spell negative repercussions, particularly for developing nations.