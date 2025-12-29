‘Oil Glut Concerns Pose Risk To Nigeria’s Revenue Receipts’

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that, “the benign outlook for oil prices amid growing global oversupply concerns,” poses significant downside risks to Nigeria’s oil revenue receipts. The analysts stated this in a note which focused on the monthly economic report for August 2025 recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

They pointed out that while oil revenue more than doubled Year-on-Year ( YoY) from the N440 bn realised in August 2024, it underperformed significantly against the 2025 budget target of N3.8 trillion.

The note partly read: “According to the CBN’s monthly economic report, gross federally collected revenue for distribution to the three tiers of government declined by 9% Month-on-Month (MoM) to N3.9 trn in August 2025.

However, revenue performance remained robust on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with aggregate revenue up 42.8% YoY, reflecting continued improvement in domestic revenue mobilisation.

After accounting for statutory deductions and transfers, the net amount distributed to the three tiers of government stood at N2.0 trn, equivalent to slightly over half of gross collections. “The MoM moderation in revenue was primarily driven by weaker non-oil revenue, which declined by 11% MoM to N2.9 trn, due to a 20% MoM reduction in companies’ income tax to N1.7 trn.

However, it was still up 27% YoY. “Although oil revenue also declined marginally by 2% MoM to N987 bn, it more than doubled YoY from the N440 billion realised in August 2024. “Relative to the budget, while non-oil revenue beat by around 9%, oil revenue underperformed markedly against the budget target of N3.8 trn.”

The analysts further stated, in the note, that the Federal Government’s independent revenue remained “subdued at N95 bn, significantly below the pro rata budget target of N438 bn, highlighting its persistent underperformance.”

“Looking ahead, the benign outlook for oil prices amid growing global oversupply concerns poses significant downside risks to oil revenue receipts.

While discussions continue around the newly gazetted tax act, the subdued oil price outlook reinforces the need to sustain momentum on non-oil revenue reforms,” they added.

New Telegraph reports that in a note they issued, over the weekend, analysts at CSL Research said that they expect Nigeria’s expanding export base to help support its external reserves, boost foreign exchange inflows, and reduce the economy’s vulnerability to commodity price shocks.

Reacting to the data on Nigeria’s trade profile for the first nine months of 2025, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the analysts noted that although the data shows that crude oil exports declined by 9.0% Year-onYear (YoY) in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period in 2024, the contraction, “was more than offset by strong growth in non-crude and non-oil exports.”

According to the analysts: “Non-crude oil exports surged by 78.6% (YoY), while non-oil exports expanded by 47.3% (YoY), underscoring a gradual pivot towards higher value-added exports and reduced dependence on unprocessed crude shipments.”