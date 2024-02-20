Oil, Gas Suppliers Asks FG To Peg Dollar Rate At N750/Dollar

…says petrol stations withdraw services March

…asks Tinubu to declare state of emergency in refineries

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), has called on the Federal Government to peg the exchange rate of the Naira to the Dollar at N750 a Dollar, in line with the 2024 budget benchmark.

NOGASA President, Mr Bennett Korie who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that with the free fall of the Naira which was making business operations more difficult by the day, a uniform rate of N750/$ would stabilise the economy and restore sanity to the nation’s business environment.

Raising concerns over the high cost of the dollar and high-interest bank rates demanded by banks which he regretted were pushing marketers out of the industry, Korie warned that if nothing was done to ameliorate the situation, petrol stations may not be able to render services as from the month of March.

While noting that the exchange rate was one of the factors affecting most of the modular refineries from coming up to full capacity, Korie added that there was a need for the government to pay attention to fixing the roads to boost the longevity of vehicles, as 70 per cent of the Dollar is spent on spare parts imported into the country to fix the trucks and vehicles constantly breaking down as a result of the bad roads they ply.

He said: “There is no reason for us to be trading with dollars. The problem that we’re facing today is as a result of dollars. What we marketers are going through is as a result of the high dollar and at the same time what diesel is doing to us.

“I know our budget this year was benchmarked at N750/$, so if the government can maintain it at 750/$ heaven will not fall, inflow or no inflow. It is not the first time we are seeing prices at N400 and they are selling for N800, so let’s go back and try it, because if we allow this to continue, the dollar may get to what we cannot handle. Now all our food will be sold at a dollar rate if care is not taken. So let us go back to N750 as it was stated in the budget.

“Whether the black market is going for 1 billion it should not bother Nigerians. Let them come and fix one price for everybody. The bank interest in Nigeria is too high all in the name of inflation. If care is not taken, we also will withdraw our services because there is no way out.

“If we continue this way, banks will jail all of us one by one. 70% of filing stations are out of business; some of them can not talk, and they are dying in silence. If something is not done from now till the end of this month, it will affect the marketers. Right now If you go to the depot owners, everybody is struggling to get money from the bank because the cost (interest rate) is high.”

Speaking further, the NOGASA President urged the government to look inwards and find alternatives to the subsidy which since its removal has thrown the citizenry into a worsening state of hardship also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on refineries.

“If the government feels they cannot provide subsidies, they can bring the bridging (petroleum equalisation fund) back to the system so that it will reduce the rate, the hardship because it will help.

“We understand that over some trillion has been spent on subsidies, so there is nothing bad if we introduce bridging and it will not take up to one-quarter of that and it will reduce pressure on transport cost.

“It’s very important that the Nigerian government declares a state of emergency on our refineries. It will help with our importation, we don’t like importation,” he added.