Oil, gas stakeholders to speak at NIES 2024

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Chairman, Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG)/Waltersmith Group, Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa; Country Chair/ CEO of Shell Companies in Nigeria/Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), Mr. Osagie Okunbor, and Commission Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, are among experts slated to discuss industry challenges and proffer solutions at upcoming 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024). According to a statement yesterday, one of the innovations of upcoming NIES 2024 is the introduction of a new session tagged the Nigerian Petroleum Producers’ Forum with the sub-theme, “Innovation, Collaboration, and Resilience: Empowering Independent Producers in the Dynamic Energy Era.”

It stated that the session would be a platform for industry leaders to address critical challenges and opportunities facing independent energy producers and will feature distinguished speakers who will share insights and perspectives on navigating the evolving energy landscape. The panelists, comprising industry experts and executives, include: Mr. Adegbite Falade, CEO, Aradel Holdings Plc, Mr. Henry Mankiti, CEO, Sahara Energy, Mr. Austin Avuru, Executive Chairman, Platform Petroleum Ltd/Chairman, AA Holdings Limited, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, CEO, TotalEnergies, Mr. Shane Harris, CEO, ExxonMobil Nigeria, Mr. Adewale Tinubu, GCEO, Oando Plc, Mr. Rick Kennedy, Chairman/MD, Chevron Nigeria, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President (E & P), NNPC Limited. Chief Executive, Brevity Anderson, James Shindi, who is the event organiser, said: “The objective of the Nigerian Petroleum Producers’ Forum session at NIES 2024 is to drive cooperation and collaboration among industry leaders to address the pressing challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s energy sector.