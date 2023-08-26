Oil, Gas Sector Accounts for 5.34% Of Total Real GDP in Q2, 2023 –NBS

The crude oil and natural gas sector accounted for 5.34 percent of Nigeria’s aggregate Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2, 23), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said. The sector contributed 6.33 percent in the corresponding period of 2022 and 6.21 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

These were contained in data from NBS released yesterday, The NBS report stated: “The real growth of the oil sector was –13.43 percent (year-on-year) in Q2 2023, indicating a decrease of 1.66 percent points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022 (-11.77 percent). “Growth also decreased by 9.22 points when compared to Q1 2023 which was –4.21 percent.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the oil sector recorded a growth rate of -14.12 percent in Q2 2023.” The report showed that Nigeria’s oil production during the period averaged 1.22 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), and accounted for a 19.2 percent decline from 1.51 million bpd in the first quarter.

“The nation in the second quarter of 2023 recorded an average daily oil production of 1.22 million bpd, lower than the daily average production of 1.43 million bpd recorded in the same quarter of 2022 by 0.22 million bpd and lower than the first quarter of 2023 production volume of 1.51 million bpd by 0.29 million bpd,” the NBS said.

The report further showed that the Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air conditioning Supply sector recorded a year-on-year growth of 41.61% in the second quarter of 2023. This indicated 48.58% points higher than the -6.97% growth rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022, and 23.42% points higher than the growth rate of 18.19% recorded in the quarter before.

The sector recorded a growth rate of 335.67% in Q2 2023, on a quar- ter-on-quarter basis, It also showed that the contribution of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply to nominal GDP in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.70%, higher than the contribution made in the corresponding quarter of 2022 at 1.39% and higher than its contribution of 0.40% in the quarter before.

The sector, in real terms, increased by 6.10% in Q2 2023, an increase from the growth rate of -11.48% recorded in the same quarter of 2022. When compared to the immediate quarter, there was a decrease of 3.43% points from 9.53% recorded. On a quarter-on-quarter, the sector grew at a rate of 251.72%. NBS said: “The contribution of this sector to real GDP in the second quarter of 2023 was 0.71%, higher than the 0.69% recorded in Q2 2022. “Moreover, the figure in 2023 was higher than the 0.20% recorded in Q1 2023.”