Oil, Gas: Oborevwori elated as Delta emerges Nigeria’s safest investments state

Delta State has emerged as the safest state on oil and gas investments in Nigeria. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who celebrated the award said the oil rich state has contributed immensely to boost oil and gas production in the country.

He was elated that the state emerged first from the opinion pool carried out within the industry. At the Nigeria Oil & Gas Forum and award night, organised by the founder Ms Nafisa Aliyu Haruna and sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources The governor commended the organisers for the well deserved honour and maintained that his administration would remain irrevocably committed to ensuring peaceful environment for local and foreign investors to thrive in oil and gas investments.

Oborevwori, represented by the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, swiftly dedicated the award to God and to the people of the state, whose mandate was reaffirmed by the Supreme Court last week Friday in Abuja. The Commissioner said the achievement of peace in the state, particularly in the oil and gas sector, was a testament to the implementation of the M.O.R.E Agenda of the governor.