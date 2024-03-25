Oil & Gas: Female Engineers Laud Tinubu Over Executive Order

Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has expressed delight at the Oil and Gas Companies Order 2024 just released by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Executive Order relates to tax incentives exemption, remission and other incentives for development, production, processing and consumption of non-associated gas in the country.

President of WIEN, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, in a statement yesterday, stated that the new presidential executive order came with the long required incentives for unlocking oilfield development investments in the nation’s petroleum sector. She stated that the order, which also provides fiscal and commercial incentives for investments in midstream petroleum industry, would be the first set of spurs on commercial players in the industry in the past 20 years.

She added that with the incentives hosted in the executive order, it was expected that some of the Nigeria’s discovered gas fields would now begin to see development and production investments.