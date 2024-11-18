Oil Firm To Confer Post-Humous Award On Samuel Ibiyemi

Share

An oil and gas services company, Solewant Group is set to confer on NewsDirect Media Group’s Founding Publisher, Lt.Prince Samuel Ibiyemi, a post-humous award for his contribution to developmental journalism in the oil and gas sector.

Ibiyemi founded the Nigerian NewsDirect newspaper first as an online tabloid in 2009 before transitioning to a print newspaper in 2010.

A well respected energy economist, media entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ibiyemi made his mark in the oil and gas industry distinguishing himself in churning out quality reports of the industry.

His expertise and commitment to development earned him membership of various committees and organizations such as the Nigeria Gas Association (NGA), member technical drafting committee of the PIB (now PIA 2020), amongst others.

In a letter addressed to the family, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Solewant Group, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi, said the company has deemed it worthy of the Late Ibiyemi to be recignised for his invaluable contributions to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

He added: “The Late Ibiyemi is sorely missed. He was a champion of local content and provided support for many companies like ours when little or nobody was paying attention to us.”

