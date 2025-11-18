Oil Firm Strengthens Corporate Governance, Appoints First Female CEO

Midwestern oil and gas has announced the appointment of Engr (Mrs.) Elozino Olaniyan as its new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1st of December 1, 2025.

Her appointment marks a historic milestone as the company’s first female CEO, reflecting a new era of inclusive leadership and reaffirming Midwestern’s commitment to responsible growth, strong governance, and national energy development.

Engr. Olaniyan, a seasoned energy executive with over 30 years of experience, brings a wealth of expertise across upstream operations, corporate strategy, and stakeholder engagement.

Prior to joining Midwestern, she served as GM Safety & Environment at Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, where she led significant reforms in operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. This transition comes as Midwestern deepens its focus on governance reform, leadership stability, and long-term value creation.

The company has undertaken significant steps to reinforce its governance framework and leadership capacity, including reconstituting the Board of Directors with a strong core of Independent Non- Executive Directors, ensuring enhanced oversight and accountability, strengthening the Executive Leadership Team, which she will lead, bringing together a new generation of energy professionals to drive operational excellence and innovation; and expanding local content impact through renewed partnerships, talent development, and energy growth initiatives aligned with national priorities.