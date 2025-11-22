Oil Firm Faults EFCC On Warrant Process

Chappal Energies has faulted the process relating to the public notice issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding its Managing Director, Ufoma Immanuel, to appear before the Commission. Particularly, the oil and gas firm stated that no direct engagement through official channels was communicated to the organisation or its Managing Director before the issuing or acting on a warrant by the EFCC.

In a press release, the oil and gas firm said: “Chap- pal Energies is aware of the public notice issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding its Managing Director, Ufoma Immanuel. “Enforcement actions under Nigerian law are governed by established procedures that require reasonable attempts at direct engagement through official channels before issuing or acting on a warrant.

“To our knowledge, no attempt was made to en- gage Mr. Immanuel or the Company through these channels prior to the issuance of the notice, which creates the unfortunate impression of a public escalation where standard procedures were readily available.” The release continued, “Both Mr. Immanuel and Chappal Energies remain fully reachable through their established official addresses, phone lines and electronic contacts, all of which are publicly available.