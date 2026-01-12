Oil Firm Appoints ED

Petralon Energy, an indigenous oil exploration and production company, has appointed Uduak Equere as executive director.

Equere will continue to serve as chief commercial officer and as an executive director of Petralon 54, a subsidiary of Petralon Energy, while also assuming expanded responsibilities at the group level.

He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in finance from Imperial College Business School, London, and a degree in economics from the University of Uyo, where he was the Best Graduating Student in his department.

His appointment reflects leadership that has consistently delivered value across commercial development, corporate finance, and operational execution. Before joining Petralon Energy, Equere had built significant commercial and financial expertise across leading energy and investment institutions.

He began his career at Vetiva Capital Management as an investment analyst, where he covered energy sector equities, shaped market perspectives on Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors, and regularly appeared on CNBC Africa.

Also, he was at Afren Plc, where he acquired robust experience that further strengthened his deal execution capabilities.

He is a member of the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) and completed the Energy Innovation and Emerging Technologies programme at Stanford University’s Centre for Professional Development.