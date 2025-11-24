Oil Firm Appoints CEO

Midwestern oil and gas has appointed Engr (Mrs.) Elozino Olaniyan as chief executive officer effective December 1, 2025.

The company said in a statement that her appointment marked a historic milestone as the company’s first female CEO, reflecting a new era of inclusive leadership and reaffirming its commitment to responsible growth, strong governance, and national energy development.

Olaniyan, a seasoned energy executive with over 30 years of experience has expertise across upstream operations, corporate strategy, and stakeholder engagement.

Prior to joining the company, she served as general manager Safety & Environment at Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, where she led significant reforms in operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.