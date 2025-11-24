New Telegraph

November 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Insurance
  4. Oil Firm Appoints…

Oil Firm Appoints CEO

Midwestern oil and gas has appointed Engr (Mrs.) Elozino Olaniyan as chief executive officer effective December 1, 2025.

The company said in a statement that her appointment marked a historic milestone as the company’s first female CEO, reflecting a new era of inclusive leadership and reaffirming its commitment to responsible growth, strong governance, and national energy development.

Olaniyan, a seasoned energy executive with over 30 years of experience has expertise across upstream operations, corporate strategy, and stakeholder engagement.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Prior to joining the company, she served as general manager Safety & Environment at Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, where she led significant reforms in operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Firm Names director
Read Next

Iran Faults Israel Over Killing Of Hezbollah Military Commander