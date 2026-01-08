Oil Firm Achieves 10m LTI-Free Man-Hours Across Operations

Aradel Holdings Plc, a leading indigenous integrated energy company, has announced that it achieved a significant operational safety milestone of 10 million man-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) across its operations as of 21st, December 2025.

According to a statement yesterday, the achievement spans all Aradel subsidiaries and was recorded during a period of expanded operational activity across the company’s integrated business.

It explained that the milestone reflects Aradel’s deeply embedded Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) culture, supported by structured safety initiatives and proactive leadership across all parts of the business.

It added that the company’s annual HSE Week, now approaching its ninth year, continues to play a central role in reinforcing vigilance and sustaining a world-class safety performance across the organisation.

“Aradel remains committed to operational excellence and safety. The Company has attained the ISO 14001:2015 certification, demonstrating its commitment to continuous improvement in environmental management.