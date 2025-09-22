Oil Dominates Nigeria’s Forex Earnings, Tax, Other Revenues Surge

•Non-oil export grew by 19.96% in H1 2025—NBS

Nigeria’s total non-oil sector revenues reached a historic N20.59 trillion between January and August 2025, driven by significant increases in tax compliance and digital administration. This non-oil revenue growth, a 40 per cent increase over the previous year, is a result of fiscal and institutional reforms, including automated Customs processes and improved enforcement, leading to stronger fiscal discipline and increased disbursements to state and local governments reports PAUL OGBUOKIRI

President Bola Tinubu’s reforms has focused on improving tax compliance, implementing digital tax administration, and enhanced enforcement.

Oil tax revenue surges to N3.69trn

Improved crude oil production and better compliance from oil companies have pushed Nigeria’s oil tax revenue to N3.69 trillion in the first half of 2025. This represents a 41.7 per cent increase over the N2.604 trillion collected in the same period last year.

This is according to an analysis of the Federation Account Allocation Committee’s monthly reports and the latest revenue performance figures presented by the Federal Inland Revenue Service at the monthly Federal Allocation Accounts Committee meeting.

Within this period, crude oil production increased to 1.8 million barrels per day, reaching the highest in four years.

The oil tax collections comprise Petroleum Profits Tax, Hydrocarbon Tax, and Company Income Tax from oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria. The report showed that the government’s income tax earnings from oil and gas firms rose month-on-month in June to N411.95billion, up from N362.96billion in May, marking a 13.5 per cent increase.

The report read: “The oil taxes collection for the month of June, 2025 was N411.951 billion. This performance is higher than the May 2025 collection of N362.96 billion by N48.987 billion, representing a 13.50 per cent increase.”

Despite the improvement, the figure still fell short of the monthly target of N600.17 billion, reflecting a revenue gap of N188.22 billion, or 31.36 per cent.

“It is lower than the 2025 monthly target of N600.2 billion by N188.215 billion (i.e.31.36 per cent shortfall).

The reason for the increase in the PPT collections when compared with the previous month is due to an increase in receipts from NNPC E&P,” the report added.

According to the FIRS, the bump in revenue was largely driven by improved remittances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Exploration and Production Limited, a state-owned upstream subsidiary.

“The reason for the increase in the PPT collections when compared with the previous month is due to an increase in receipts from NNPC E\&P,” the document added.

A month-by-month breakdown of oil tax collections in the first half of 2025 revealed significant fluctuations, with the highest remittance recorded in April at N1.26 trillion. This was followed by N864.97 billion in January, N407.5 billion in March, N411.95 billion in June, N377.19 billion in February, and the lowest figure of N362.96 billion in May.

This contrasts with the first half of 2024, when total oil tax collections stood at N2.604 trillion. Monthly remittances during the period included N325.06 billion in January, N763.12 billion in February, N241.95 billion in March, N304.34 billion in April, N599.10 billion in May, and N370.81 billion in June, indicating a less consistent performance compared to 2025.

The surge in April 2025 tax collection, N1.26 trillion, remains the highest monthly figure within the review period and was a key contributor to the half-year performance.

Fiscal experts say the year-on-year improvement reflects better upstream production conditions, enhanced monitoring by revenue authorities, and compliance improvements among multinationals and indigenous producers.

Oil taxes constitute one of the largest components of Nigeria’s federally collectable revenues and are crucial to funding budgetary obligations at the federal, state, and local government levels.

The upward trend is also seen as a boost to President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal reform agenda, which aims to increase non-debt revenue while reducing dependence on borrowing to fund public expenditure.

Commenting, the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Muda Yusuf, said the increase in tax remittance is partly due to improved crude oil production, driven by the government’s renewed investments in security and efforts to create a safer operating environment for producers, an initiative that is already yielding positive results.

He said: “The increase in tax remittance is a combination of an improvement in crude oil production. The government has been investing in security and ensuring a more secure environment for crude production. The effort is already yielding results.

“Secondly, there is a better organisation under the new management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. In April, the highest remittance was recorded. The reorganisation taking place is bringing a better organisation to the sector. There is now better security, transparency, and management from the oil company. These factors improved tax remittances.”

Speaking further in the interview, the economist identified weak oversight of crude oil exports and low investor participation as potential risks that may hamper increased tax remittance from the petroleum sector. He said Nigeria could boost its oil tax receipts by enhancing transparency and tightening monitoring mechanisms across the crude oil value chain.

“The only thing to improve tax remittance is to increase monitoring of crude sales. Because we still hear about malpractices in the process of determining the volume of crude produced, the amount sold, and all of that,” Yusuf said.

“There should be better vigilance on all transactions relating to oil export to ensure that all exports are properly captured for purposes of revenue.”

On concerns that the recent surge in oil tax revenue has yet to translate to improved living conditions for many Nigerians, Yusuf aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s recent position on equitable distribution of national wealth.

“Recently, President Bola Tinubu told state governors about the impact of the revenue windfall and asked them to ensure that the benefit of increased revenue trickled down to the lowest strata of society,” he said.

“He said there was a complaint from the grassroots that they are not feeling the effect. He urged the governors to do more, which means it is something the president also recognises.”

Improving non-oil export enhancing revenue

For decades, Nigeria had significantly relied on oil as its major source of revenue generation. This heavy reliance on crude oil exports has shaped the nation’s fiscal structure, foreign exchange inflows, and budgetary planning. However, in recent years, Nigeria has been making considerable strides in expanding its non-oil export base.

This development, according to Shereefdeen Ahmad, a Free Trade Fellow at Ominira Initiative, is set to transform Nigeria’s economic landscape by diversifying revenue sources and breaking its reliance on unpredictable oil prices. The shift is no longer a projection; it is already unfolding.

In the first half of 2025, Nigeria’s non-oil exports reached $3.225 billion, a significant rise from the $2.696 billion recorded during the same period in 2024. According to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), this represents a 19.59 per cent increase.

He said that for a country whose economy has long been tied to the fortunes of crude oil, such growth signals progress towards building a more balanced and sustainable export portfolio.

According to the Executive Director/CEO of Nigeria Export Processing Council (NPC), Nonye Ayeni, several factors were responsible for this improved performance. Higher global demand for Nigerian agricultural and mineral commodities, such as cocoa, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, and aluminium; has created fresh market opportunities. Expanded market access and tariff relief under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) have also enhanced Nigeria’s competitiveness across African markets.

Ayeni highlighted the progress by adding that the volume of goods shipped abroad rose from 3.83 million metric tonnes in the first half of 2024 to 4.04 million metric tonnes in the same period of 2025. This growth, she explained, was driven by strong global demand from emerging markets such as India, Brazil, Vietnam, and other African countries.

The NEPC boss said that non-oil products exported in the first half of 2025 were valued at $3.225 billion, and it showed an increase of 19.59 per cent as against the sum of $2.696billion recorded for the first half of the year 2024.

The development was equally visible in the first quarter of 2025. During this period, Nigeria exported non-oil products worth $1.791 billion, a 24.75 per cent increase over the $1.436 billion posted in Q1 2024. Export volumes rose from 1.937 million metric tonnes in Q1 2024 to 2.416 million metric tonnes in Q1 2025, suggesting an impressive 24.3 per cent increase.

According to NEPC, Nigeria also expanded its trade footprint within Africa. In the first half of 2025, the country exported 663 million metric tonnes of goods to 11 ECOWAS member states. Also, exports to 21 other African countries outside ECOWAS reached 488 million metric tonnes, valued at $83.54 million.

Beyond Africa, the Netherlands, the United States, and India emerged as the top three destinations for Nigerian non-oil exports in H1 2025, accounting for 18.64 per cent, 8.42 per cent, and 8.36 per cent of total export value, respectively.

Despite these encouraging figures, oil continues to dominate Nigeria’s export and revenue profile. As of 2023, crude oil accounted for about 80 per cent of the country’s revenue and foreign exchange earnings. Crude oil export revenue in that year reached N29 trillion, representing a 37 per cent increase compared to N21.1 trillion in 2022.

It was further disclosed that the council’s intervention resulted in improved standard and quality of export goods. Attractive packaging and labeling along with ease in export documentation and certification also contributed to the surge.

Besides, the council facilitated market access and linkages for Nigerian exporters. The reforms embarked upon by the council encouraged exporters to add value to their export goods, consequently resulting in higher values for the export goods.

A total of 236 distinct products were exported during the period under review, an increase of 16.83 per cent when compared to the 202 million metric tonnes of goods exported in 2024.

Cocoa beans topped the list of export goods during the period. It accounted for 34 per cent of the exports. Urea fertiliser came second with 17.6 per cent of the export goods. Cashew came third with 12.35 per cent of the quantity of exports.

The council took concrete steps to encourage the production of export goods and the effort paid off with significant output. For instance, the council distributed 23,239 hybrid seedlings to 3,047 farmers to improve the production of export goods.

Something that is very interesting in the report submitted by Ayeni is that value was being added to the export goods. Unlike in the past when Nigeria imported most of the fertilisers it used, it is now exporting the commodity.

For instance, Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited, along with Dangote Fertiliser Limited, boosted the finished goods exports as they increase the supply of fertilisers for export.

The council also used the facilities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to access wider market and tariff relief for Nigerian exporters.

Besides Cocoa and fertiliser, other goods that contributed to the increase in non-oil exports were cashew, sesame and aluminium.

Oil dominates forex revenue

In the first half of 2025, Nigeria’s oil production remained underwhelming, continuing a multi-year struggle to meet output targets. Crude oil output, including condensates, hovered between 1.6 to 1.7 million barrels per day (mbpd), a figure significantly below the Federal Government’s budgetary benchmark. Specifically, production peaked modestly at approximately 1.74 mbpd in January, according to industry data, before declining to around 1.65 mbpd by May. Data released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) showed that actual crude output in April was approximately 1.61 mbpd, underscoring the country’s chronic inability to meet its OPEC quota or internal fiscal assumptions.

The 2025 national budget, based on projections of 2.06 mbpd in average daily production for H1, was overly optimistic. The medium-term outlook from the Ministry of Finance and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) even targets 2.5 mbpd in the near future, a benchmark that has increasingly seemed aspirational rather than attainable.

In reality, the deficit between projected and realised production levels in H1 2025 was stark, ranging between 20% and 25%. This shortfall has had direct consequences for oil revenues, dollar inflows, and fiscal planning, as oil remains the dominant source of government income and foreign exchange.

The combined effect of subdued production, theft-related losses, and increased domestic crude allocation has reduced the volume of Nigerian crude available for international export. Export performance in H1 2025 reflected this dynamic. According to NBS data, aggregated by Nairametrics, Nigeria earned ₦12.96 trillion from crude oil sales in Q1 2025, a figure that represents roughly 63% of total exports for the period. However, this figure marks a 16% decline compared to Q1 2024, suggesting that despite more favourable pricing conditions in late Q2, overall export earnings from oil in early 2025 remained soft.

Yet, not all export dynamics were negative. Nigeria’s non-crude petroleum exports, such as petrochemicals and LNG, posted noticeable gains, benefiting from improved capacity utilisation and expanded trade ties, particularly with India, the United States, and several European countries. This diversification, though still marginal about crude exports, points toward a slow but meaningful shift in Nigeria’s export mix.

Last line

Shereefdeen Ahmad said while recent gains are promising, sustaining the development would require addressing several challenges. This is as it has been disclosed that exporters continue to face infrastructural deficits, particularly in transportation and logistics, which raise the cost of moving goods to ports.

Similarly, port congestion, delays in Customs clearance, and limited access to affordable financing remain significant bottlenecks.

According to him, more work was needed to promote value addition rather than raw commodity exports.

For instance, a ton of raw cocoa beans earns Nigeria about $2,500. The same ton, processed into chocolate, fetches nearly 10 times that. “Diversification without value addition is simply trading one dependency for another,” he said.

He further said that, “Nigeria’s export story is at a crossroads. The numbers show some progress, but that is not where we want it to end. Without bold investment in infrastructure and aggressive value addition, the gains of 2025 will remain a footnote rather than a foundation.”