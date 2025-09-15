Oil: ‘Declining Production, Price Threaten Nigeria’s N54.99trn Budget

An oil and gas governance consultant, Mr. Ademola Adigun, has said that Nigeria’s declining crude oil production and falling oil prices will negatively affect the implementation of the Federal Government’s 2025 budget of N54.99 trillion.

Adigun, who is also Chief Executive Officer, AHA Consultancies, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, also said the decline by 73,000 barrels per day in August from that of July and the oil price, which has crashed below the 2025 budget benchmark would affect revenue earnings and consequently impact the 2025 budget implementation.

President Bola Tinubu had signed into law the N54.99 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill. Of the amount, the Federal Government will generate a revenue of N41.81 trillion, leaving a deficit of N13.08 trillion. The FG’s share of federation revenue is N27.49trillion; Independent revenue N3.47tn, and other revenue N24.95 trillion.

The budget has an expenditure of N54.99trillion; statutory transfer, N3.65tn; recurrent non-debt N13.59 trillion capital expenditure, N23.44 trillion and debt service N13.43 trillion. The budget is also predicated on crude oil production target of 2.06 mbpd; and a benchmark price of $75 per barrel.

But a careful analysis of Nigeria’s oil production as reported by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) using direct communication showed that the country has never even in a month met the 2.06 mbpd 2025 budget of the Federal Government.

Nigeria’s production in January 2025 was 1.427mbpd; 1.322mbpd in February and it crashed to 1.231mbpd in March, an outrageous decline of 92,000b/d. It was 1.486mbpd in April; 1.453mbpd in May; 1.505mbpd in June; 1.507mbpd in July and fell by 73,000 barrels per day in August to 1.434mbpd.

Oil price is currently below $68 per barrel as opposed to the FG’s benchmark of $75 per barrel. Adigun said: “It is not good for oil production to fall. It if falls, it means that the country will earn less revenue, if we earn less revenue, it will affect the budget.

The fall in August production might be because of some closures, or some lulls based on rules and regulations. To improve oil production, we need to put in more oil theft reduction mechanisms and processes. We need to put more pressure on those who have marginal fields to engage in exploration activities. “Higher oil production means more revenue for the country. But less production will threaten the FG’s budgets.

We even know that we have not been meeting up with the budget estimates. The budget was based on an oil production estimate of 1.7mbpd. Even before now, the budget was already threatened as we had not been meeting up with the target. “All stakeholders should up their games, regulatory agencies should also improve on their regulations in a way that production will increase.”