Oil Companies Responsible for Environmental Degradation in N’Delta –SERAP

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has indicted oil and gas companies in the Niger Delta for the environmental degradation in the region. Speaking at the presentation of a report by the group entitled, “We Are All Vulnerable Here: How Lack of Transparency and Accountability is Fuelling Human Rights Violations in the Niger Delta,” Dr Bunmi Afinowi, said the extensive social, economic, and environmental degeneration in the region have largely affected the lifestyles and wellbeing of the people.

The report noted: “The research also highlights loopholes in the monitoring of the activities of oil and gas companies by the relevant agencies. “The relevant monitoring agencies have not effectively carried out their duties and functions and this has led to a continued disregard for the rights of the people and the need to protect the environment.

In the same vein, the empirical study particularly shows that corruption is a major factor in the continued degradation in the Niger Delta region. “The government does not have an effective governance and feedback framework to foster interactions between regulators, companies, and communities.

The oil and gas companies receive minimal government monitoring in the conduct of their activities; more troubling is the prevalence of oil theft and illegal mining, and refining of crude oil. “The research also shows that the communities are continually exposed to food insecurity and health risks. Most of their communal lands and water resources have been lost or continually threatened by degradation and pollution.

The report asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to promptly, thoroughly and transparently investigate allegations of corruption in the spending of public funds meant to mitigate the socio-economic and gendered impacts of environmental pollution in oil-producing communities.

It stated that the outcome of any such investigation should be widely published and anyone suspected to be responsible for corruption should be brought to justice.