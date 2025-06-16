Oil Commission Gets N33b In Ondo Budget

Share

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has disclosed the approval of ₦33.8 billion budget for the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) for the execution of critical projects in the state’s riverine communities.

The Governor made the announcement on Monday during the inauguration of the newly constituted OSOPADEC Board in Akure.

He tasked the new board with the responsibility of delivering impactful and transformative development to the oil-bearing communities of Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas, in line with the administration’s “Out Ease” policy—an agenda centred on Access, Service, and Empowerment.

According to him, OSOPADEC manages 40 percent of the 13 percent oil derivation fund that accrues to the state from the Federation Account, and the new board must justify the trust reposed in it by driving tangible improvements in the lives of residents.

“This inauguration marks the beginning of a new chapter in OSOPADEC’s history. With the amendment to the OSOPADEC Act signed into law late last year, the Commission has been fundamentally repositioned to operate with greater efficiency, enhanced transparency, and renewed focus on optimal service delivery,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He described the ₦33.8 billion allocation as the highest in the Commission’s history, and a bold step towards addressing long-standing developmental gaps in the mandate areas.

“This budget will fund vital projects in roads, schools, water supply, healthcare centres, and housing. It will also boost youth and women empowerment programmes, scholarship schemes, and skill acquisition centres in line with our administration’s development blueprint,” the governor stated.

Governor Aiyedatiwa charged the newly inaugurated board members to see their appointment as a call to selfless service, urging them to uphold integrity, diligence, and accountability in discharging their duties. He promised the Board full support from his administration—conditional on transparency and measurable outcomes.

He also called for the support of traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, civil society organisations, and development partners in working collaboratively with the Board to uplift the oil-producing communities.

“This is a bold statement that OSOPADEC will not only function under this administration but will also flourish. It must deliver a transformation that speaks loudly and visibly in the lives of the people,” the governor said.

“Let us, in togetherness, build a legacy of prosperity, peace, and progress for Ilaje and Ese-Odo. Let this be the beginning of a new dawn—one where government truly works for the people,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the board, the newly appointed Chairman of OSOPADEC, Prince Biyi Poroye, expressed appreciation to the governor for the confidence reposed in them. He pledged the board’s commitment to executing its responsibilities with dedication and transparency.

“We are fully prepared to work in line with the vision of your administration and to bring meaningful development to our mandate areas,” Poroye affirmed.

