Oil: Automation key to Nigeria’s multi-billion naira underproduction solution

The adoption of automation will reduce Nigeria’s multi-billion naira losses due to crude oil underproduction, the Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, has advised.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he said Nigeria was losing stupendous amount of revenue because of its inability to meet its crude supply quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Available reports showed that Nigeria lost about N249 billion crude oil revenue in July 2023 as the country’s oil output fell by over four million barrels in July.

According to data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigeria’s total oil production dropped to 33.5 million barrels in July from 37.5 million barrels in June, showing a decline of 400 million barrels.

When multiplied by the average cost of Brent, the global benchmark for crude oil, in July 2023 of $80.1/barrel, according to data from the World Bank, Nigeria lost about $320.4 million.

Using an average of N777.3/$1 to multiply $320.4 million will give about N249 billion.

Oil thefts and infrastructure vandalism have been identified as factors causing Nigeria’s underproduction. Nigeria’s crude oil production has ranged between one million and 1.2 million barrels per day from January to August 2023.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) disclosed that the monthly crude oil production output (aside from condensate production) for the year so far has been as follows: January 2023 – 1,266,659 bpd; February 2023 – 1,292,240 bpd; March 2023 – 1,266,737 bpd; April 2023 – 1,004,392 bpd; May 2023 – 1,189,332 bpd; June 2023 – 1,260,928 bpd; July 2023 – 1,089,089 bpd; August 2023 – 1,181,133 bpd. Chizea noted that automation would reduce if not eliminate sharp practices.

He noted that Nigeria was bedevilled with many challenges such as insecurity, skyrocketing inflation, environmental challenges such as flooding; abysmal depreciation of the nation’s currency, and infrastructure challenges including bad roads.

He, therefore, said the government should ramp up the nation’s oil production so that the country will earn more revenues which it dearly needs for economic management, other governance issues such as the provision of infrastructure, stabilisation of the exchange rate, food security, and acceleration of economic and business growth.

Chizea said: “The Federal Government should adopt automation. That is what is used everywhere. Go to the Middle East, you cannot take a drop of oil without it being accounted for. So you minimise human intervention. As long as human beings are going there, you may continue to have oil theft. Unfortunately, those who are doing it are the high and mighty.

“All those who are supposed to be checking those stealing the oil are the ones stealing it. So that is they it is a challenge. But if you automate it, nobody will be able to play with it, If we do it properly and we are serious-minded about it, we are purposeful about it, we will be able to do it. It is not rocket science. They do it elsewhere You can not go to the United Arab Emirates and take their oil. You can not. Because they have removed human intervention as much as possible and that is the way to go. For Nigeria, it is critical.

“We are talking about climate change and people are talking about fossil fuel. And we talk about climate change, we are talking about the effect it has. See flooding in many parts of Nigeria. See the climatic conditions are not more predictable. Instead of making hay while the sun is shining, we are dancing around. You said you want to merge the foreign exchange and you are causing confusion everywhere. How do you merge it? Have we been able to merge it without the confusion we caused?”

He added: “The oil is there, we should work more efficiently and ramp up production. Can we put in place technology? They are not doing what they should do, they are not doing it rather they are chasing shadows. You have insecurity, they are not fighting it. You have food inflation because farmers can not go back to the land.

“Even when people go to the land, the roads from the farms to the towns are not even motorable. When the farmers even produce, they can not take them to the market. What type of a country is that? We are not fighting hunger, we are not fighting insecurity. What are we doing?

“So efforts should be made to address insecurity in Niger Delta and other oil-producing areas. You see many non-state actors carrying guns all over the place. The government should do something about it. As far as I am concerned, I have not seen the kind of focus, which I want from this government. I have not seen it. They should address those issues. Time is going.

“There should be more investments in the oil sector so as to ramp up production. If there is a problem in terms of capacity to produce, it should be addressed.

“We are playing with fire. You have a situation where people who could afford for can not afford it again. Those on the margin are challenged, they can not eat. And when you bring hunger into this sort of situation, you have to be very careful.”