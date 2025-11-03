Oil: Africa’s Downstream Market To Hit $120.8bn By 2032

Chief Executive Officer, Chamber Of Oil Marketing Companies, Ghana, Dr. Riverson Oppong, has said the African oil and gas downstream market size valued at $80.5 billion in 2024 is projected to reach $120.8 billion by 2032.

He noted that while traditional markets in Europe and North America are forecast to see demand shrink by 2035, the outlook for Africa is robust.

Quoting an authority, McKinsey, he said that Africa was projected to see an increase of 2.2 million barrels per day (MMB/D) in demand between 2019 and 2035; a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3 per cent, positioning it as a key expanding market alongside South and Southeast Asia.

Presenting his paper at the recently concluded Oil and Trading Logistics (OTL) African Downstream Energy Week in Lagos, he also opined that digitization is no longer optional; adding that it is the key framework for capturing value in modern downstream operations.

According to him, digitizing downstream operations leads to some benefits which include: operating costs reduced by 12 per cent to 20 per cent, throughput improved by six per cent to 12 per cent, unplanned shutdowns reduced by 15 per cent to 25 per cent and plant efficiency increased by eight per cent to 12 per cent.

He listed key digital business model components as Advanced Process Control (APC) and Optimization adding that this will be achieved by adopting real-time monitoring systems and digital twins to enable simulation and optimization of processes before implementation.

He also canvassed for predictive and prescriptive maintenance by analyzing equipment data to anticipate failures and reducing maintenance costs.

He also said that there should be more usage of mobile applications and customer engagement platforms and mobile payments and digital wallets real-time fuel pricing information.

He said that digitalization initiatives have been introduced in Ghana’s Downstream Oil and Gas Sector which include automatic tank gauging systems and BRV tracking systems.

He stated that customers now expect more than just fuel; and that service stations are transforming into multi-purpose destinations that offer convenient, lifestyle-oriented experiences.

He added that C-stores (convenience stores) are a major draw, catering to customers seeking speed and accessibility.

He stated that Service Superstars drive transformation by setting services strategy, governance, and cross-business alignment, adding that it is imperative to leverage the right technology and tools by acting on data and insights; and cultivating talent and managing change.

He explained that energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) represents a fundamental business model shift where customers pay for energy outcomes rather than owning infrastructure.

He explained that third-party providers install, own, and operate energy infrastructure while customers pay subscription fees, performance-based rates, or savings-sharing arrangements.

Meanwhile, Group Managing Director, Nepal Energies Ltd, Mrs Ngozi Ekeoma, in her paper on “Trade and infrastructure challenges in Nigeria’s downstream sector,” noted that Nigeria’s downstream sector is undergoing a major structural shift from decades of import dependence and regulatory inefficiency to a new era of market liberalization and domestic refining expansion.

She stated that by restoring refining capacity and promoting value addition within Nigeria, the new wave of investments is expected to lower import costs, create employment opportunities, and position the country on a clear path toward fuel self-sufficiency, adding that this indeed proves that the end of imports is near.

She opined that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 provided a comprehensive reform framework to eliminate systemic trade and infrastructure bottle necks, yet, the pace of implementation and alignment of infrastructure with refining capacity remain key challenges that will define the future competitiveness of the market.

She said that there had been regulatory and institutional bottlenecks that resulted Pre-PIA fragmentation between the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR), The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and The Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) which created duplication, opacity, and inefficiency.

According to her, lengthy licensing processes discouraged investment while policy instability and price control regimes deterred private participation.

She also noted that there were aging and vandalized pipelines linking refineries, depots, and jetties; over capacity of storage not linked to any pipeline contributes to bottlenecks by creating logistical and distribution inefficiencies as well as the Escravos channel draft challenge which disrupted supply.

She said: “There was overreliance on road transport due to failed pipelines and limited rail or barge systems; market distortion and subsidy regime.

Persistent subsidies led to under-recovery and discouraged private imports; monopoly of supply by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) precluded fair competition, foreign exchange scarcity and multiple exchange rates distorted import economics and red tape at ports and customs increased transaction costs.”

She added: “There was limited integration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) crossborder trade despite proximity advantages, gas and clean energy infrastructure gaps; insufficient CNG and LPG distribution infrastructure hindered diversification and weak investment framework for transition fuels.”

She stated that to address these bottlenecks there were institutional reforms leading to the creation of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to unify downstream regulation and remove overlapping mandates; clear rules for open access to pipelines, depots, and jetties; emphasis on market-based pricing to promote fair competition and the establishment of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) for investment in gas and petroleum infrastructure.

She also said that Section 107–108 of the Petroleum Industry Act provided for transparent tariffs and public-private partnerships in infrastructure and that Section 235 of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) ensured NMDPRA plans and co-ordinated infrastructure to guarantee supply security.