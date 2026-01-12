OICL Picks GCFO

ODU’A Investment Company Limited (OICL) has appointed Abiodun Bamiduro as group chief financial officer (GCFO) and executive director.

In his new role, Bamiduro will join the board of the company ro oversee the group’s financial strategy, including capital management, financial planning, investor relations, and financial integrity across its diversified portfolio.

In a statement by the company’s Branding and Corporate Communications, Victor Ayetoro, the Chairman of OICL, Bimbo Ashiru, described Bamiduro as a strategic business leader, who had demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of the company’s vision.

He added that his exemplary leadership in enhancing financial governance and driving efficiency gave the board full confidence that his elevation would provide the strategic stewardship required for the company’s next phase of growth and value delivery to shareholders.

Bamiduro, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), was promoted from within the Group, having served as dinancial controller since 2021.

Before joining Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Bamiduro spent over two decades in the energy sector. His career includes a 15- year stint at Transocean, a global offshore drilling company, where he rose to become Finance Manager for Nigeria and Africa Remote Operations.