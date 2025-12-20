Ohunene Yakubu Rises On World Junior ITF Rankings

Nigeria’s rising tennis star, Ohunene Yakubu, continued to shine across the world especially in the junior cadre after rising to 374 position in the World Junior Rankings while maintaining her No. 1 position in Nigeria and 13th in Africa.

The 17-year-old was in Lome Togo this December where she won the J60 ITF junior tournament singles defeating Grace Chinwike from United Kingdom in the final.

A week earlier, she had won the J30 ITF junior singles title defeating Tala Ahmed Noureldine from Egypt. she was runner up in doubles with a Nigerian, Busola Ogunkolade.

Between September and December, 2025, Yakubu had won six single titles and five double titles after getting over an injury that kept her out for a while this year.

Speaking with our correspondent, Yakubu said she was happy to have been able to get over her injury while also looking forward to 2026.

“It was a difficult time for me due to the injury, but I am happy to bounce back,” she said.

“Now I need to get myself fit and prepare for the new year so as to improve on my rankings both at the Africa level and the World level.

“It would have been a better position for me at the end of this year if not for the injury, but I really want to do more in 2026.”