New Telegraph

October 29, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 29, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland…

Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland Was A Unifier, Peacemaker – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed sadness over the demise of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim, CON.

The Ohinoyi, who is the paramount ruler of Ebiraland in the Kogi Central Senatorial District, reportedly passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

Abbas commiserated with the people and the government of Kogi State over the exit of the revered monarch, saying the life of the late Alhaji Ibrahim was a great example for Nigerians to follow.

A statement by the special adviser, media and publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi quoted the speaker describing the death as a huge loss to the country, not just Ebiraland and Kogi State.

He said the late Alhaji Ado Ibrahim was a unifier, peacemaker and a bridge-builder, who played a significant role in ensuring unity among Nigerians, beyond Kogi State.

The speaker recalled how the Ohinoyi was a businessman and lived in different parts of the country before answering the clarion call to rule over the Ebira people. He also noted that Alhaji Ado Ibrahim was one of the oldest traditional rulers in the country.

The speaker prayed to Allah to grant the late Ohinoyi of Ebiral a peaceful resting place in Jannatul Firdaus.

Read Previous

Legislative Oversight Functions: Dead On Arrival Without Adequate Funding – NILDS DG
Read Next

2020/2021 Marginal Fields Bid: HEDA Calls For Investigation Of Alleged Kickbacks