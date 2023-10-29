Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland Was A Unifier, Peacemaker – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed sadness over the demise of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim, CON.

The Ohinoyi, who is the paramount ruler of Ebiraland in the Kogi Central Senatorial District, reportedly passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

Abbas commiserated with the people and the government of Kogi State over the exit of the revered monarch, saying the life of the late Alhaji Ibrahim was a great example for Nigerians to follow.

A statement by the special adviser, media and publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi quoted the speaker describing the death as a huge loss to the country, not just Ebiraland and Kogi State.

He said the late Alhaji Ado Ibrahim was a unifier, peacemaker and a bridge-builder, who played a significant role in ensuring unity among Nigerians, beyond Kogi State.

The speaker recalled how the Ohinoyi was a businessman and lived in different parts of the country before answering the clarion call to rule over the Ebira people. He also noted that Alhaji Ado Ibrahim was one of the oldest traditional rulers in the country.

The speaker prayed to Allah to grant the late Ohinoyi of Ebiral a peaceful resting place in Jannatul Firdaus.