OHCSF’ll Parley Credicorp To Establish Consumer Credit System – Walson-Jack

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Esther Didi Walson-Jack has disclosed that her Office would collaborate with the Consumer Credit Corporation (CrediCorp) to establish a consumer credit system in the Service.

Walson-Jack made this disclosure on Monday at a media parley commemorating her first 100 days in office.

According to her, the proposed Consumer Credit System would improve workers’ access to affordable credit and enhance their welfare.

The HCSF, who vowed to leave the Service better than she met it, also said that she was committed to fostering creativity and innovation in the civil service.

Walson-Jack while reeling out her achievements in office in the last 100 days said “Several policies and guidelines have also been presented for stakeholder validation, including the Rewards and Recognition Policy and Guidelines, the Incentiveand Consequence Management Policy and Guidelines, the Mentoring Framework, and the Protocol on the Use of Federal Government Secretariats.

“As part of the Rewards and Recognition Policy, we celebrated newly promoted directors on 22 November 2024. A comprehensive onboarding package for new employees is also being developed, which will include induction programmes, welcome packs, and guided tours.

“These efforts are designed to create a positive first impression and instil a sense of belonging in every new civil servant. Additionally, a book documenting the history of the Federal Civil Service is being commissioned to preserve its rich legacy and inspire future generations.

“To further support Civil Servants, we are collaborating with the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation to establish a consumer credit system, which will improve access to affordable credit and enhance their welfare.

“Finally, we are fostering creativity and innovation within the Civil Service through ongoing competitions, including an innovation contest and a Federal Civil Service logo design competition.

These initiatives are designed to encourage civil servants to think outside the box and contribute solutions to the challenges we face.”

Listed as part of her achievements in the last 100 days were the publication and dissemination of the Civil Service Anthem, the inauguration of ‘War Rooms’ to oversee the six pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP 25); meeting with the United

Kingdom’s Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service, Rt. Hon. Simon Case which opened avenues for collaboration, including capacity building and the exchange of best practices that would strengthen the Federal Civil Service; representing Nigeria at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA); convening retreats with the top management staff of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and having a broader retreat with Permanent Secretaries across the service, amongst others.

“As I reflect on these achievements, I am mindful that our journey has only just begun. The work of transforming the Federal Civil Service is a continuous process, one that requires dedication, collaboration, and resilience. I am deeply committed to ensuring that the Civil Service I leave behind is better than the one I met, just as my predecessor did before me. To every civil servant, every stakeholder, and every Nigerian, I urge you to join

us on this journey.

Together, we can build a Civil Service that is innovative, efficient, and truly responsive to the needs of the people it serves,” she concluded.

