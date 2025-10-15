OHCSF Seeks Alignment With FCSC To Advance Pubic Service Goals

The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), has called for a deepened and sustained partnership between the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Mrs Didi Esther WalsonJack, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), at a Joint Management Retreat, themed: “Enhancing Collaboration for an Efficient and Productive Civil Service in Nigeria,” held in Abuja recently, emphasised that a culture of cooperation and shared purpose was fundamental to accelerating national development.

She characterized the forum as a pivotal step towards reinforcing institutional alignment and operational harmony. According to Mrs Eno Olotu, Director, Information and Public Relations, Walson-Jack extended gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for his steadfast confidence in the Nigerian Civil Service and his support for its ongoing transformation.