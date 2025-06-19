OHCSF Refutes Allegation Of Plot To Extend Perm Sec Aduda’s Tenure

Share

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has denied reports alleging a plot to unlawfully extend the tenure of Mr. Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, the Permanent Secretary representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the Federal Civil Service.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the OHCSF spokesperson, Mrs. Eno Olotu, described the reports circulating in some online media outlets as baseless and misleading.

“The attention of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has been drawn to some online media reports alleging a purported plan by the Ministers of Defence and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to unlawfully extend the tenure of Mr. Gabriel Tanimu Aduda,” the statement read.

“The OHCSF categorically denies any plan to request the extension of the tenure of either Mr. Aduda or any other Permanent Secretary. Any decision concerning the retirement or tenure of a Permanent Secretary is made strictly in line with the Public Service Rules and subject to approval by the appropriate authorities.”

Quoting Rule 020909 (b) of the Public Service Rules, 2021, Olotu reaffirmed that a Permanent Secretary shall hold office for four years, renewable for another four years only upon satisfactory performance — and no more.

“These Rules are indeed the law. They have been and will continue to be applied consistently in the Federal Civil Service,” the statement said.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, mni, was also quoted as reaffirming her commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in managing the civil service.

“She remains resolute in her commitment to merit-based leadership and public administration guided by due process,” the statement noted. “Her leadership is anchored on transparency and integrity, which are crucial to maintaining public trust in the Civil Service.”

The OHCSF urged the public to disregard the reports and refrain from spreading misinformation capable of creating unnecessary tension or eroding confidence in the Civil Service.

“We encourage citizens to rely on official sources for accurate information to avoid being misled,” the statement concluded.

Share