OHCSF Commences Processes For Appointment Of New Perm. Secs

The Office of the Head of Service of the Federation has commenced the the processes for the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the country.

This according to a press release by the Head if Information and Public Relations of the Service, Eno Olotu, was in continuation of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improve and sustain effective delivery of services, guided by a top echelon of the Public Service with the appropriate and relevant Twenty First Century skills

The process which commenced on Monday, 11th No ember, has three stages of assessment for appointing the new Permanent Secretaries.

19 of the 38 eligible Directors who sat for the examinations, have scaled through the first stage and would be participating in the second stage, which would test their competence in the use of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) in conducting government business on Wednesday (13th November, 2024).

The three-staged exercise followed the established tradition of a transparent and rigorous process, deliberately made so to ensure the very best among the candidates were appointed.

Successful candidates would then proceed to the final stage to appear before a carefully constituted panel of top bureaucrats and representatives of the organised private sector, on Friday 15th November, 2024.

This process would culminate in the President’s appointment from the best candidates representing the eight States of Abia, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kebbi and Rivers – where vacancies exist.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation congratulated all the 38 candidates and appreciated the continued support of the Nigerian public in entrenching meritocracy in career progression in the Civil Service.

