OHCSF Commences Accreditation For Appointment Of Five Perm. Secs

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has announced the commencement of the accreditation exercise for the selection of five new Federal Permanent Secretaries.

New Telegraph reports that this exercise follows the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The process was designed to fill existing and impending vacancies for candidates originating from Adamawa, Bayelsa, Enugu, Kano, and Ogun.

According to a release by Mrs Eno Olotu, Director, Information and Public Relations Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, declared the accreditation open on Monday in Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Dr. Danjuma Kalba Usman, she described the accreditation as the foundational step in a critical national assignment that would determine the future quality, integrity, and capacity of the Federal Civil Service leadership.

Walson-Jack charged the Accreditation Committee to execute its duties with utmost diligence, thoroughness, and strict adherence to established rules and procedures.

She emphasised that the principles of fairness, transparency, and merit must be paramount throughout the exercise.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Accreditation Committee and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Olumuyiwa Abel Enitan, reiterated the Head of Service’s directive.

He underscored the collective responsibility of committee members to protect the integrity of the Civil Service.

Enitan cautioned that any lapse or error at this stage could undermine the credibility of the entire selection system. He therefore urged members to exercise meticulous attention to detail, foster teamwork, and comply strictly with the approved framework to ensure a process beyond reproach.

The eligibility criteria for the appointment of a Permanent Secretary were outlined in the Public Service Rules 2021.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation remains committed to a robust, credible, and merit-driven process, she stressed.