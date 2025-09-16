OHCSF Begins Processes For Appointment Of Five Perm Secs

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has commenced the appointment process for five new Permanent Secretaries, following the approval by President Bola Tinubu.

The process sought to fill five vacant positions: two arising from the recent retirement of Permanent Secretaries from Imo State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and three newly created rotational zonal vacancies due to the establishment of additional Ministries. These zonal vacancies cover the North-Central, North-East, and South-East geopolitical zones.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi WalsonJack, emphasised that the process has been carefully structured to ensure transparency, credibility, and merit, in line with the administration’s commitment to good governance.

Only qualified and competent officers are being considered.

According to a statement by the Service spokesperson, Mrs. Eno Olotu, the exercise commenced with the call for applications from eligible officers on Grade Level 17 in the mainstream Federal Civil Service, who had spent at least two (2) years on the grade.

Their respective Permanent Secretaries cleared them as not being under any disciplinary action before forwarding their names.