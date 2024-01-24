Ohaneze Youths Urges British Govt To Protect Nnamdi Kanu From Assassination

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has urged the British Government to protect the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from assassination.

The Igbo socio-cultural group made the call, according to

Femi Adesina, the former spokesperson for President Buhari who disclsoed this said the previous administration had thought about killing Nnamdi Kanu.

Adesina wrote in his book “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015–2023)” that although the former president chose to have Kanu arrested, the government had considered removing him.

However, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, the general president of OYC, stated to reporters: “For Nigerians with awareness of Buhari’s lackadaisical approach to the insecurity that ravaged the North during his term, the idea that he considered assassinating a self-determination agitator like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu says a lot about the disdain and tribalistic mindset he had for Ndigbo and for freedom to hold political opinion.

“For Britain, this very revelation of attempted assassination on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by former president Muhammadu Buhari is all that it needs to act quickly to protect the life and liberty of her citizen, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Indigenous People of Biafra group.

“It is baffling that in 1984, Britain severely punished Nigeria for attempting to rendition late Alhaji Umaru Dikko but from all indications and empirical evidence it has not demonstrated sufficient interest in protecting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a bonafide British citizen.

“This is worrisome and suspicious to the Igbo Race over British political and diplomatic romance with the undemocratic tyrannical government of Nigeria. Therefore, we call the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to do the right thing without further ado.”

The Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) also urges all morally upright men and women as well as the global community to take a different tack and use the alarming information about Kanu’s attempted assassination as a springboard for calling for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional release.