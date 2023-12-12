Ohaneze Youths Caution Two Warring Igbo Billionaires, Sue For Peace

The Youth Forum of Ohaneze Ndigbo has raised concerns over the continued war involving two notable Igbo business moguls and billionaires, Chief Cletus Ibeto and Sir Daniel Chukwudozie.

The youths of the socio-cultural group of the Igbo people said they were worried that the lingering crisis between their elder brothers has brought great disrepute, not just to the entire Igbo nation, but created an opportunity for Igbo haters to further denigrate the tribe.

Rising from its press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, the group noted that while they would not delve into the subject matter of the warring parties’ case in Appeal Court, they demand that the business moguls stop to washing their dirty linens in public.

A statement signed and released at the Conference, through the leader of the group, Ashimole Eke, called on both parties to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

They also called on those behind the wheel of justice in the judiciary to ensure that the rule of law was followed in the determination of cases at the Appeal Court.

According to them, ” the Ohaneze Youth Forum Abuja calls on all parties involved, as Igbo sons and elites, to show good examples by sheathing their swords and allowing peace to reign.

” We implore the judicial system to ensure a fair and just resolution, considering the legal complexities and the implications of the case on Chief Dr Cletus Ibeto’s reputation and goodwill built over decades.

” We further call on Sir Daniel Chukwudozie an illustrious son of Igbo land, to allow elders of our land to intervene and find a mutually beneficial out-of-court settlement.

” Two eminent Sons of ala Igbo cannot be allowed to continue this naked dance as if there are no red cap elders in the entire Igbo land with corresponding wisdom to find peace and restore brotherhood between these two brothers”, they added.