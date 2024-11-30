Ohaneze Slams Simon Ekpa’s Group On Purported Biafra Day Declaration

Share

…Urge Ndigbo to boycott it

The Apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has slammed Mazi Simon Ekpa and his associates, over the unmandated Biafra Day declaration slated for December 2nd 2024.

This was contained in a press statement issued at the weekend by the Secretary General of the Organization, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to newsmen.

It affirmed that those intent on declaring Biafran independence in Finland will be held accountable for the ramifications of their misguided actions.

The Statement noted that it was compelled to address the alarming declaration made by Simon Ekpa and his associates, regarding the un-mandated declaration of a Sovereign Biafran Nation on December 2, 2024.

According to the Release, ” this urgent press release serves to clarify the consequences of these actions, which will not only fail to impact Nigeria but will significantly exacerbate the ongoing destruction of the South-eastern region”

“Following a thorough examination of the destructive activities pursued by Simon Ekpa and his dissident faction over the past three years, it has become abundantly clear that their actions have created a maelstrom of violence and suffering.

The Release regretted that the South-East zone, once celebrated for its educational excellence, cultural richness, and economic prosperity has been reduced to a shell of its former self.

“As businesses flee from instability and fear grips our communities, we find ourselves in mourning not just for lost investments, but for the very essence of Igbo identity itself”

“Recent statistics reveal that Igbos have sustained losses exceeding 34 trillion naira, in investment opportunities across our 95 Local Government Areas due to the reign of terror propagated by Ekpa’s faction”

“This is a colossal tragedy that affects every Igbo household, as they endure the personal toll of violence, brutalities, and abductions perpetrated under the guise of seeking autonomy”

“Rather than destabilizing Nigeria as intended, this group has only succeeded in further marginalizing our people, undermining our communities, and driving investment away from our beloved Southeast”

The Statement reiterated that the Federal Government has remained unyielding, and had dispatched military assets to suppress the criminalities, resulting in a more heavily policed region.

“South-East Governor’s recent retreat from negotiations concerning the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, following their meeting in Enugu on July 2, 2024, further underscores a failure in leadership and unity necessary for our collective welfare”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges all individuals involved in the gatherings in Finland, to understand that they do not have the legitimate authority to speak or act on behalf of the Igbo populace at home and in the diaspora.

“Their forthcoming declaration of independence is not only audacious but entirely unfounded, it is a reckless endeavour that could elevate tensions and provoke further military action against our region during a season that should be characterized by unity and celebration”

“Moreover, we wish to make it abundantly clear that any escalation resulting from these declarations, will only serve to complicate Simon Ekpa’s legal challenges in Finland”

The Release distances Ndigbo from any Biafran Independence declaration made abroad and characterizes it as a misguided farce perpetrated by Simon Ekpa and his cohort of social media miscreants.

Share

Please follow and like us: