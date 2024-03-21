Ohaneze President Sues For Peace, Calm In Lagos, Says Tenure Ends 2026

The President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter, High Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, has sued for peace and calmness amongst Igbo extracts over the statement credited to its President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on the status of substantive president of the association in the state.

This was as he said his tenure expires in 2026 amidst the court judgment in his favour.

The First Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State Secretariat Pathfinder made this known in a press briefing in Lagos yesterday that he remained the elected president of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos State based on the Court judgment that pronounced the elongation of his tenure in Office, having been elected in 2018 in a widely accepted election by Ndigbo indigenes in Lagos state.

According to him, there has been viral video on the internet in which Chief Iwuanyanwu acknowledged that he would be working with him as the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State, and there has been rumour and insinuation being peddled within Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State, that Chief Iwuanyanwu, said that the Chief Ossai led Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State faction also had his approval, which to him was a lie and contempt to court judgment in the case he won as the duly elected president of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State.

Chief Ogbonna Aguene said: Chief Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide came into Lagos State a few days ago and he addressed us.

First, from the airport where he arrived, I went to the airport with my executive members to welcome him at the local airport and immediately he landed at the airport, the first thing he said, is where is Solomon? I said I am here! Then Chief Iwuanyanwu said openly that you (Solomon), I want to work with you.

“I want to work with your exco because I know you have the capacity to do this job. When we were with Chief Iwuanyanwu, he said to me that what he did to Lagos was not to come and address the issue of the Ohaneze Ndigbo crisis in Lagos State. But that he wants to work with me on the steady progress of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos State because of my capacity to deliver good leadership virtues.”

Speaking further, Chief Ogbonna Aguene explained that “Chief Iwuanyanwu said something to him technically, that though, his Chief Ossai led Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State faction that was presented to him to work with in Lagos State when he came to Lagos the first time.

“But he (Chief Iwuanyanwu) has made up his mind to work with him because he has the capacity to do the job of leading Ohaneze Ndigbo to the right path in Lagos State.”

However, he added, “There was no court injunction to my court judgment seeking me to stop in June 2023. Now, my tenure would end in June 2026.”