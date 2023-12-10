Ohaneze Nd’Igbo To Partner MAN To Develop S/East Economy

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Nd’Igbo has expressed willingness to partner with the South East Branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), covering Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi states.

Ohaneze President, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu made this known in his goodwill message at the MAN’s 35th Annual General Meeting of the South East at the weekend.

Chief Iwuanyanwu, who was among the 18 recipients of the inaugural Southeast Icon awards instituted by MAN Southeast zone, said Ohaneze Nd’Igbo was committed to partnering with the manufacturers’ body to boost the economy of the region.

Speaking via virtual technology, the President of Ohaneze Nd’Igbo expressed confidence in the ability of Lady Ada Chukwudozie to pilot the affairs of the MAN regional branch, describing her as a source of pride not only to her family but to womanhood and Nigerians at large.

Iwuanyanwu said, “I have great joy and pleasure in thanking you and congratulating you on this occasion of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states Branch. Over the years, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has played a major role in shaping the destiny of Nigeria.

“I think, frankly speaking, that today there are a lot of challenges and the hope of the total transformation of the economy of the Southeast and Nigeria, would depend on the activities of most of your members. We have achieved a lot in the economy of trading. I think this is the right time to diversity and go into manufacturing. This is why I congratulate you.

“Fortunately, you are under a very able leadership; Mrs Ada Chukwudozie is a young lady whom I have known for many years. She is very brilliant, resourceful, and indeed, one of the most successful businesswomen in this country. She is a source of pride not only to her husband and family but to womanhood and Nigerians at large. I want to congratulate her for her initiative and efforts.

“I regret that I am unable to attend due to circumstances beyond my control. But I want to assure the Manufacturers Association, that as the President General of Ohaneze Nd’Igbo, I will do everything possible to support every good programme that will emanate from your 35th convention.

“I thank you also, for honouring me with an award. May God bless you. May God bless Nigeria”.

Chairman of the association in the region, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, while giving a welcome address during the AGM, called for collaborations and partnerships from stakeholders, governments, agencies, and organisations.