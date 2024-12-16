Ohaneze Leadership: Forster Dialogue, Cooperation Among Nigerians, Atiku Tells Ozichukwu

Share

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the new President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, to lead the organisation with a spirit of renewal and unity.

Atiku in a statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe, also urged him to foster a dialogue that will strengthen the bonds of understanding and cooperation for a brighter future, which he said, resonates with the hopes and dreams of the Nigerian populace.

He expressed his unwavering confidence in the capacity of Ozichukwu, describing him as “a man of remarkable intellect and political acumen, fully prepared to shoulder the weight of this noble office with dignity and candour.

“The Ozichukwu I know is a man of great mental fortitude, a seasoned political strategist, and a leader imbued with the virtues of wisdom and integrity.”

Atiku who reminisced on Ozichukwu’s commendable service as the National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said his dedication and contribution helped the party foster good governance that continues to evoke fond memories among the Nigerian people.

The former PDP candidate called for a seamless transition that will herald a pivotal moment in Igbo leadership.

According to Atiku, Nze Ozichukwu’s ascension to Ohaneze position is the immense responsibility that such a leadership role entails, and expressed the hope that his leadership will chart a course for Ohanaeze that extends far beyond the present moment.`

