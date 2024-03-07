Ohaneze Hails Ubah, NASS Over Passage Of S/East Devt Commission Bill

Apex pan Igbo organization Ohaneze Ndigbo has commended Sen Ifeanyi Ubah and other members of the National Assembly over the passage of the South East Development Commission Bill into law.

The Bill which was sponsored by the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah in October 2023 passed through the first and second readings and was passed into law on March 5th 2024.

According to the National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, it is a welcome development and we commend Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who sponsored the Bill as well as the entire National Assembly for deeming it necessary and proper to pass this very important Bill.

“We have before now the Niger Delta Development Commission as well as other Commissions for other geopolitical zones but not the South East Development Commission but today we have our own which is commendable ”

“But we are still waiting for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to sign it and we appeal to Mr President as a matter of urgent National importance to sign it because of the great contributions of the South East to the development of the country ”

“It would also go a long way to improve on the socioeconomic development of the South East which would also have multiplier effects on the economy of the country at large and with the geometric power investment in Aba which Prof Bath Nnaji has introduced the Development Commission would work hand in gloves to further development our area” he said

Shortly after the Bill was passed Sen Ifeanyi Ubah explained his delight over the passage noting that the Bill is yet another step towards improving the developmental status of the area.

“I reiterated that it would not only put the perceived marginalization of the South East to an end but would also when signed into law, enable the south east zone to benefit directly from federal government intervention programmes which are already being enjoyed by other zones like the South-South and North East through the Niger Delta Development Commission and North East Development Commission respectively.”

“The present federal government is committed to the development of various regions of the country and I am confident that the Senate would prioritize the implementation of the Bill when signed into law and would also ensure that the Commission is effectively established and empowered to fulfil its mandate.”

“My commitment to working towards the development and prosperity of our Senatorial District, South East region and the country as a whole is sacrosanct, and I would always put in my best to ensure that your interests are always protected,” he said