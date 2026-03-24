Ohaneze Condemns Ohiri False Allegation Against Umahi

…Insists its politically motivated

Apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has condemned Tracy Ohiri’s false allegations of sexual harassment against Minister of Works, David Umahi, insisting it’s politically motivated.

The Deputy President of the Organisation, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and National Spokesperson Chief Chinyeze Ohia, made the condemnation in a joint statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

The organisation noted that it was bound to present an unadulterated and straightforward message to the public regarding Mrs Tracy Nicholas Ohiri.

“Nigerians and Ndigbo were left aghast when Mrs Tracy Nicholas Ohiri, whom we had privately cautioned about the perils of blackmailing public government officials and successful businessmen, resurfaced with new baseless allegations”

The statement wondered why Tracy Ohiri now targeted her lawyer, Barrister Marshall Abubakar and other human rights activists, who stood by her during her arrest and prosecution.

“It is truly astonishing that just a few days after she voluntarily and without any coercion tendered a public apology to Senator Dave Umahi and pleaded for his forgiveness, while also disowning her fabricated statements and recanting the sexual harassment allegations, she has now come up with fresh accusations”

“This behaviour reaffirms our earlier suspicion that she is acting on the instructions of opposition coalition leaders”

The statement further stated that the malicious intent was to undermine the integrity of Senator Umahi and divert his focus from fulfilling his constitutional duty of fixing Nigeria’s roads.

“For the sake of clarity and to set the record straight, Ohanaeze Ndigbo wishes to emphasise that Senator Dave Umahi never paid Tracy Ohiri any form of monetary compensation, let alone the alleged 70 thousand dollars (equivalent to 100 million Naira)”

“Instead, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on its own initiative, privately reached out to well – meaning Nigerians and Igbos; these individuals, considering her supposed repentance and the public apology she made to a respected political leader like Senator Umahi, felt that she deserved a small compensation for herself and her family”

Ohaneze Ndigbo call on Tracy Ohiri to abide by her earlier statements and the public apology she made and desist from further false accusations.

The statement warned that if Tracy Ohiri is arrested again and fails to prove her claims in a court of law, neither Ohanaeze Ndigbo nor anyone else will be in a position to shield her from the consequences of her actions.