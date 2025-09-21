Ohanaeze’s Dwindling Fortunes Under Mbata

Since Senator John Azuta Mbata from Rivers State emerged (for four-year single term) President General of the pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in January, the fortunes of the group have taken a dive for the worse, writes KENNETH OFOMA

Nine months down the line, many observers are getting concerned that the voice of Ohanaeze Ndigbo seems to be dwindling when it comes to national issues. They recall that the under Chief Nnia Nwodo, George Obiozo and Iwuanyanwu for instance, Ohanaeze was very visible nationally, advocating Igbo interest and collaborating with other sociocultural organizations like Afanifere, under Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), under Chief Edwin Clark and Middle Belt Forum under Dr. Bitrus Pogu. At a point they formed the Southern and Middle-Belt Forum to pursue a common agenda with regard to restructuring of the country in line with the concept of true federalism.

Although the key actors like Chief Adebanjo, Chief Clerk, Prof Obiozo and Chief Iwuanyanwu had passed on, the expectation was that the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo under Sen Mbata would continue from where his predecessors stopped.

Enter Isiguzoro faction

But almost consistently, the voice that appears common in the media, which well-meaning Igbos and Nigerians consider reprehensible, is that of unrecognized Ohanaeze group with Okechukwu Isiguzoro, former leader of Ohanaeze Youth Wing parading himself as President General. Isiguzoro has continued to play the spoiler game for a long time now. He either assumes Secretary General of his own imaginary Ohanaeze or the President General like he currently parades himself.

During the time of Prof George Obiozor in 2023, Isiguzoro and his group were dragged to court and the court slammed an order of injunction stopping them from parading themselves as officials of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

A High Court of Enugu State, had on March 13, 2023 issued an injunctive order stopping the Chidi Ibeh-led factional leadership from parading themselves as true representatives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Justice Uchenna Mogbo issued the injunctive order upon hearing a motion on notice moved by Dr Peter Aneke for the plaintiff.

The motion on notice supported by a 39-paragraph affidavit deposed by Mazi Ambrose Obioha, was brought pursuant to order 39 rules (1) and (2) of the Enugu High Court rules, 2020.

Justice Mogbo specifically ordered that: “the factional group of the defendant/respondents, their agents, servants, or any person or group acting on their behalf are hereby restrained/barred from parading themselves or represent themselves in any function, either physically or through the aid of any medium of any communication as the President General and Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, pending the determination of the substantive suit.”

In the suit marked E/878/2022, the plaintiff, Amb. Okay Emuchay and the late Amb. George Obiozor, have asked the court to declare them as the authentic president-general and secretary-general respectively of the apex body.

The suit filed through their lawyer, Dr Peter Chidera Aneke, also asked the court presided over by Justice Uchenna Mogbo, to declare that the “purported parallel election of the officers of the National Executive Council (NEC) of Ohanaeze conducted in Enugu State at the instance of the defendants is illegal and unconstitutional.”

The suit listed Chidi Ibeh, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Prince Richard Ozobu, and Nnabuike Okwu, as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and fourth defendants.

Perhaps having found such a spoiler role very lucrative, Isiguzoro and his ilk will always conduct their own parallel election every election year where they declare themselves parallel leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. They are always issuing media statements, sometimes very embarrassing ones, in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

One of such embarrassing statements was the recent statement by the group that no Igbo person should contest the presidency of Nigeria in 2027. The Sen Mbata-led mainstream Ohanaze Ndigbo had to issue a quick rebuttal asking any Igbo son or daughter interested in contesting the presidency of Nigeria in 2027 to go ahead as it is their democratic and constitutional right to do so.

When confronted with the question of the meddlesomeness of Isiguzoro and what Ohanaeze is doing about it especially since the court had once barred him and his group from parading as leaders of Ohanaeze, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Bizmark Orji said the apex Igbo body does not want to start having media war with Isiguzoro.

“That is what he (Isiguzoro) wants, when PG speaks, he will speak,” he said. With regard to the court order, Orji said that the order had elapsed because “this is a new government, as at then he (Isiguzoro) was claiming to be Secretary General, now he is claiming to be PG, and you know that a new election has been conducted, so that period has passed.”

On whether a fresh action can be taken he said, “Anyway we are exploring that but the thing is that as the court works today, of course it might be a last option; but we are trying to weigh all the options. If you go to court now, you’re not even sure what you will end up with.

“That’s why for now we are trying to involve some elders and stakeholders. After the election there were aggrieved parties, Chief Gary Igariwey as former PG, accepted to mediate and he has been doing so but the issue is that for some months now he has not been in the country for medical reasons, but I think he is now back in the country, so I think there will be fresh impetus.”

Responding to the allegation that the current leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not speaking more, the deputy national Publicity Secretary said it was not true, insisting that the apex Igbo group does issue statements when necessary.

Any way, between me and you I think we have been responding to issues but we need to up our game, that’s the truth. If there is any issue, if you ask, we can respond either Ezechi or myself.

“You know Isiguzoro is always in the media because he is a one-man structure, but the way we are structured, what we try to do is to look at issues holistically either the Sec Gen or the PG can have a second look before we issue out statement on behalf of Ohanaeze. But Isiguzoro can stay anywhere, any time and issue statements.”

Recall that towards the end of Imo stint in the position of president-General of the group, speculations were rife that Imo may be allowed to field another candidate to become President General in order to make up for the staccato four-year tenure occasioned by deaths.

However, a groundswell of opinion and advocacy by Igbo groups and people within and outside the country favoured transfer of the reign of leadership to Rivers Igbo in line with the rotation principle enshrined in the Ohanaeze Constitution.

It’s instructive to note that historically, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, was founded in 1976 to provide a common platform for Ndigbo both at home and in Diaspora. Prior to the formation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo State Union (ISU) existed. Chief Zacheus Chukwukaelo Obi, popularly known as Z. C. Obi, was the pioneer President of Igbo State Union in 1951 and lasted until 1966 when a military regime banned political organizations. Chief Z. C. Obi happened to be the father of First Republic (1979-1983) Senator, Onyeabo Obi. They hail from Ogidi, present Anambra State.

It was not until 1976, long after the Nigeria-Biafra civil war that Igbo elders formed Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a replacement for Igbo State Union.

The founding fathers of the pan-igbo group were: Dr. Michael Okpara, Chief Dennis Osadebe, Dr. K.O. Mbadiwe, Chief M.I. Ugochukwu, Dr. Pius Okigbo, Chief Jerome Udoji, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Dr. Anagha Ezikpe, Sir Onyeso Nwachukwu, Chief Bob Ogbuagu and Dr. Akanu Ibiam.

The first President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was Dr Ibiam (in whose residence in Enugu the first meeting was held); the pioneer Secretary was Chief Jerome Udoji.

It could also be recalled that late Justice Ozobu, a former Chief Judge of Enugu State was also elected President- General. Abia State had its slot with Professor Irukwu (now late) as the President-General. Thereafter, it shifted to Anambra, with the late Dr. Dozie Ikedife, picking the leadership ticket. The late Ambassador Ralph Uwechue from Delta State took over the leadership, and was succeeded by Ebonyi State’s Chief Gary Igariwey.

Chief Nwodo of Enugu State took over as the President-General and eventually handed over to Prof Obiozor of Imo State. Ohanaeze Ndigbo was formed in remembrance of the great exploits of its precursor, the Igbo State Union, which was a rallying point for Igbo unity and integration within and outside the Igbo enclave. The founding fathers also harboured the dream of using the group as a platform to bring together Nigerians of Igbo extractions within and outside the shore of the country for the purpose of nurturing better understanding and harmonious relations amongst themselves, with other ethnic groups in Nigeria, and with all communities wherever they reside.

The founders and pioneers of the Igbo group did their best to foster unity, promote cultural Renaissance and advance the re-integration of all Igbo speaking areas in Delta and Rivers States, among others, into the mainstream Igbo.

But over the years due to political interference in the leadership selection process of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the organization began to experience erosion of unity, influence and authority. As it is, not a few people believe today that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has not lived up to expectations in serving as a clearing house and a focal point of direction and collective leadership in matters affecting the interest of Ndigbo in Nigeria and the rest of the world as envisaged by the founding fathers.

That’s why the ceding of the presidency of Ohanaeze to Rivers State was applauded by many. Yet it was not without divisive campaigns and high political intrigues behind the scene.

Sir Okiro who was said to have been favoured by some power brokers bowed to pressure, withdrawing from the race a few hours to the January 10 election. Even before the ex-police boss announced his withdrawal, there were mixed reactions as to his eligibility for the election following the controversy surrounding his state of origin. Already, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had kicked against his ambition, alleging that it was an imposition on the South East by certain “cabals running Nigeria.”

Dramatically even after going through the screening process (although he later denied being screened), Okiro cited court order purportedly barring him from contesting as reason for his withdrawal. But only for him to call a press conference two days after the election to announce that he was tricked into withdrawing as the said court injunction was ‘fake’. By then it was late for him.

Although he insisted he is from Rivers State, many people believe he is more Imo (culturally and linguistically) than Rivers and that if he had been allowed to emerge, it would have been perceived in some quarters as extension of Imo tenure.

The people who belong to this school of thought believe that the cry of marginalization by the Igbo speaking people of Rivers State, who think the mainstream Igbo is not doing enough to reintegrate them, would have continued if Okiro had emerged President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, hence the need to allow others from Ikwere side etc to take the position.

At the end, three persons namely; Uche Okwukwu, Senator John Azuta-Mbata and Dr Jackson Omanazu, all from Ikwere, showed interest in the race. But the election that produced Sen. John Azuta Mbata could be considered the mainstream and witnessed the cream de la creme of Ndigbo.

Right from the beginning many people had defined the task before Sen Mbata, to include working hard to achieve peace and fraternal love with all Igbo, especially other Nigerian compatriots. He will also strive to reintegrate all the fragments of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as well as all Igbo speaking ethnic groups outside the main seven Igbo speaking states.

To achieve the objectives of the founding fathers, the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was expected to reduce if not eliminate political influence. The leadership is expected to work with the governors and unite all political and economic interests towards the greater good of Igbo and Nigeria. Above all, it should seek alternative funding of its activities to be able to wean itself of any form of partisan control.