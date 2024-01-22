Ohanaeze Youths Want FG, IGP, Others To Investigate Illegal Detention Of Over 5000 Nigerians In Benin Republic Prisons

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, has drawn the attention of the Federal Government and other relevant government agencies to the alleged illegal detention of over 5000 Nigerian youths in various prisons in the neighbouring Republic of Benin demanding investigation and intervention.

OYC through its President General Comrade Igboayaka said the innocent Nigerian youths were being detained in Cotonou, Akpro Miserete, Abomey Calavi, Ouidah, Adjara Lokossa Porto Novo, Parakou, among other prisons in the West African country and lamented the excruciating pains, agony, extrajudicial killings and illegal detention of Nigerian youths who are merely doing their legitimate business in some States and Cities in the Republic of Benin.

He also named some of those detained without trial to include, Fadogba James, from Ekiti State, Alassane Soule, from Niger State, Okumah Chika Lawrence, from Anambra State, Bassey Sunday, from Akwa Ibom State and Mouhamadou Mainassara, from Kwara State. Others are, Fwah Enock Jebison, Adamawa State, Onu Vincent Okechukwu, Enugu State, Ugochukwu Samuel, Imo State, Ishaya Wycleff, Adamawa State and Odi Onyekachi. Ebonyi State. Other incidences include Okpala Maxwell and Obi Author Uzuchukwu, dealers of women’s bags, who were allegedly arrested and detained on September 25, 2023, while boarding a flight from Cotonou to their base in Brazil.

“Again, on the 18th Of April, 2023, an innocent young man Okumah Chika Lawrence who lawfully works as an administrate staff-dean Of Students Affairs of a Private University(Esfam Benin University, Porto Benin Republic, was unlawfully arrested and detained in prison without any evidence of crime committed.

“Till date, he has been unlawfully detained in prison and all efforts to release him have been abortive,” alleging also that Mr Fidelis Chimezie Udensi, a businessman detained since November 2020, has not regained freedom despite efforts by his lawyers from Cotonou.

“It is shocking that an estimated over Five thousand (5000) Nigerians in which over 98% are Youth of average age of 25 to 50 years, and 95% are innocent Nigerians languishing in thirteen (13) prisons in Benin Republic.”

He provided horrifying details of the health conditions, safety, and welfare of the inmates as revealed by the inmates of those facilities. “The prison inmates also alleged that innocent Nigerians who are walking across the Nigeria border and Benin Republic border are most times arrested and detained in the D’Akpro Misserete Prison and are charged with terrorism, same as a multitude of Northern Nigerians who lawfully reside and do their businesses in Benin Republic are unlawfully arrested, detained and charged with terrorism even without having found with any weapon or evidence of such crime on them, yet innocent persons are charged with such criminal offenses just because of the President Patrice Talon undemocratic tyrannical government that is geared towards sabotaging Africa.”

The OYC President alleged, “that both the innocent Nigerians that didn’t commit any crime and those that might be guilty of the crime alleged, are handed unreasonable long jail term between five(5) years to twenty(20)years without the option of fine.”

“It may interest the general public and federal government of Nigeria to know that in the above estimated 5,000 Nigerians languishing in the aforementioned Prisons in Benin Republic, about 5% are being alleged of frivolous crime by the Republic of Benin without any evidence of a crime but 95% are totally innocent Nigerians who do legitimate businesses in Benin Republic with legitimate and verifiable sources of income. Some of them were those who traveled from other countries for a business trip to the Benin Republic,” Igboayaka said.