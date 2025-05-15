Ohanaeze Youths Fault JAMB’s Rescheduling Of UTME, Cite Regional Bias

Share

Youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, on Thursday, stated that it is unacceptable for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to fix a fresh examination for those affected by what it called errors in the recently released results.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, had on Wednesday admitted that errors led to the low score of candidates in the five South-East states and Lagos State.

The Board then said arrangements had commenced to reschedule the exam for the affected candidates.

However, in a statement reacting to the exam board, the National President of the group, Okwu Nnabuike, said the arrangement was totally unacceptable.

Okwu said it was a disservice for JAMB to subject the candidates to another round of mental torture, stress, and risk for no fault of theirs.

He said, “We want to state unequivocally that our people will not accept any fresh examination, having already been subjected to mental torture by JAMB. The candidates are not in the right frame of mind to undergo another examination, having been faced with mental torture ever since the fake results were announced.

“Besides, who is going to bear the cost? Are the same parents who are facing severe financial challenges? What of the risk of moving to the examination locations, in a country ravaged by insecurity?

“having said this, we demand that JAMB should allocate a 300 score to all the South-East candidates affected by its error, not that of the candidates. Igbos are very brilliant people and could have made 300 and above.

“It was a deliberate design to punish the people of the South-East, clearly to deny them education opportunities.

“Should JAMB fail to heed our request, we shall not hesitate to drag them to court; no form of crocodile tears by the Registrar will save the Board.”

